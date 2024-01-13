What time does C'è Posta per Te 2024 start: the broadcast time on Canale 5

What time does C'è Posta per Te 2024 start on Saturday evening on Canale 5? Maria De Filippi's program is broadcast on Canale 5 on Saturday evenings from 9.35 pm. The closing of the individual episodes is scheduled for around 01.05. The total duration of each single evening (including advertising) will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes.

How many episodes

But how many episodes are planned for You've Got Mail 2024? The exact number of episodes planned has not been disclosed, but around ten episodes should be broadcast. The first on Saturday 13 January 2023; the last one – barring surprises – on Saturday 16 March 2024. Below is the possible programming on Canale 5:

First episode: Saturday 13 January 2024, 9.35 pm

Second episode: Saturday 20 January 2024, 9.35 pm

Third episode: Saturday 27 January 2024, 9.35 pm

Fourth episode: Saturday 3 February 2024, 9.35 pm

Pause to avoid clash with Sanremo 2024 final

Fifth episode: Saturday 17 February 2024, 9.35 pm

Sixth episode: Saturday 24 February 2024, 9.35 pm

Seventh episode: Saturday 2 March 2024, 9.35 pm

Eighth episode: Saturday 9 March 2023, 9.35 pm

Ninth episode: Saturday 16 March 2023, 9.35 pm

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time You've Got Mail 2024 starts, but where can you watch the various episodes live on TV and live streaming? Maria De Filippi's programme, as always, will be broadcast on Saturday evenings at 9.35pm (approximately) on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity. It is, in fact, a completely free streaming platform. To access it, simply enter a password and a valid email address without the obligation to pay any monthly or annual subscription. Another way to catch up on appointments with the show, which will be hosted by Maria De Filippi, is to access WittyTV, also in this case completely free of charge.