What time does C’è Posta per Te 2023 start: the time of the broadcast on Canale 5

What time does C’è Posta per Te 2023 start, the historic program hosted by Maria De Filippi on Canale 5? The airing is scheduled for Saturday evening from 21.25 (approximately) until 00.50. The total duration of the individual evenings (advertising included) will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes. But how many episodes are planned for C’è Posta per Te 2023? The exact number of episodes planned has not been disclosed, but about ten episodes should be aired. The first Saturday 7 January 2023; the last one – barring surprises – on Saturday 18 March 2023. The episode of Saturday 11 February should instead be skipped due to the Sanremo Festival 2023 on Rai 1. Below is the possible programming on Canale 5:

First episode: Saturday 7 January 2023

Second episode: Saturday 14 January 2023

Third episode: Saturday 21 January 2023

Fourth episode: Saturday 28 January 2023

Fifth episode: Saturday 4 February 2023

Sixth episode: Saturday 18 February 2023

Seventh episode: Saturday 25 February 2023

Eighth episode: Saturday 4 March 2023

Ninth episode: Saturday 11 March 2023

Tenth episode: Saturday 18 March 2023

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time C’è Posta per Te 2022 starts, but where to see the episodes on live TV and live streaming? Maria De Filippi’s program, as always, will be broadcast on Saturday evening at 21.25 (approximately) on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play. It is, in fact, a completely free streaming platform. To access it, just enter a password and a valid email without the obligation to pay any monthly or annual subscription. Another way to make up your appointments with the show, which will be conducted by Maria De Filippi, is to access WittyTV, again completely free.