What time does Bobo Tv start on Rai 1: the time of the airing, World Cup Qatar 2022

What time does Bobo TV start on Rai 1? After the great success on social media, the program with Bobo Vieri, Lele Adani, Antonio Cassano and Nicola Ventola lands on Rai 1 on the occasion of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. But what is the broadcast time? Appointment on Rai 1 (and live streaming on Rai Play) in pills lasting about 4/5 minutes, at the end of “Il Circolo dei Mondiali”, a program hosted by Alessandra De Stefano and broadcast at the end of the last challenge of the evening. The first episode of Bobo TV will thus be available on Monday 21 November at 11.30pm.

Bobo TV was born from an intuition of Bobo Vieri during the Covid lockdown. The former striker has involved friends and colleagues such as Lele Adani, Antonio Cassano and Nicola Ventola to talk about football on social media, freely and without filters. An appointment in a short time that became a very popular cult on Twitch. Now the big leap with the commentary at the end of the day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Rai 1, after Il Circolo dei Mondiali. An alternative focus on what happens in the championship tournament. Those of Bobo TV will be short pills of a few minutes, which it will be possible to catch up on Rai Play at any time.

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time does Bobo TV start on Rai 1, but where to see the matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup live on TV and live streaming? Rai will exclusively broadcast all 64 races of the World Championship live Fifa of Qatar 2022 in the clear, free: 28 on Rai 1, the others exclusively on Rai 2 or Rai Sport. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow them in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.