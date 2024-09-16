What time does Big Brother 2024-2025 start: reality show start time, duration, when it ends, how long it lasts

What time does Big Brother 2024 2025 start? The reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini starts at around 9:35 pm on Canale 5. Also planned for this edition is a double weekly appointment: Monday and Thursday. A brand new cast, made up of VIP and NIP contestants, who we will be able to follow 24 hours a day in their adventures inside the house, which this year changes location. There is also news among the commentators. Therefore, the appointment is live and in prime time on Canale from 16 September 2024 every Monday and Thursday.

How many episodes?

But how many episodes are planned for Big Brother 2024-2025? We’ll tell you right away: the duration of this edition is unknown, and consequently the date of the final is unknown, which could take place around the end of February/March 2025. The latest editions of the reality show have been extra-large and lasted from September until the end of winter/beginning of spring of the following year. This edition could therefore also have the same duration, but a lot will depend on the response of the public. But how long does each episode of Big Brother 2024-2025 last? Each evening will be broadcast from 9:45 pm to 1:30 am (approximately). Two appointments per week are planned, on Monday and Thursday. The overall duration of each episode, including commercial breaks, will therefore be approximately 4 hours.