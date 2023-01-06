What time does the 2023 Epiphany Mass begin with Pope Francis: the time of the Epiphany celebration, 6 January, Rai 1, Tv2000

What time does the Epiphany Mass 2023 start with Pope Francis scheduled for today, January 6, from St. Peter’s Basilica, on the Feast of the Lord’s Epiphany? Appointment at 10 today for an important celebration that closes the Christmas period. All the faithful will be able to follow the Holy Mass presided over by Pope Francis at 10 am live on Rai 1 and Tv2000. Following this, at 12, the Pope will recite the Angelus.

As mentioned, it is a very heartfelt holiday, which closes the Christmas period and in which the traditional rite of kissing the Child Jesus is performed. Appointment therefore at 10 on Rai 1, broadcast from 9.50, preceded and followed by the program A sua Immagine, and on Tv2000. At 12 the recital of the Angelus.

Meaning and why the Epiphany is celebrated

We have seen what time it starts and where to see the Epiphany Mass with Pope Francis today, January 6, 2023, but what is celebrated today, Epiphany, and why? Epiphany is a Christian religious holiday, which celebrates the day when God revealed to men the birth of his Son, a revelation that was made to the Magi called from afar to Bethlehem after seeing the star rise announced by the Old Testament. The term Epiphany comes from the ancient Greek epiphaneia which means “manifestation, revelation, apparition”.

The celebration of the feast is also very ancient and it seems that traces of these celebrations can be found since the 2nd century AD. At first, however, people celebrated the baptism of Jesus on January 6. The sect of the Gnostics believed that during the baptism Christ was incarnated and not before.