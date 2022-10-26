What time does 070 – Special Renato Zero start: the time of broadcasting on Canale 5

What time does 070 – Speciale Renato Zero begin, the concert event in which the King of Sorcini at the Circus Maximus in Rome celebrated his 70th birthday? We tell you right away: the two evenings will be broadcast at 9:40 pm on Canale 5. The concert will be broadcast in two episodes: the first on Wednesday 26 October 2022; the second and last Wednesday 2 November 2022. The total duration of each evening will be approximately 3 hours and 10 minutes (advertising breaks included). The closing of the individual evenings is scheduled for 00.50. On stage we will see many guests such as Jovanotti, Diodato, Alex Britti, Claudio Baglioni, Ron, Michele Zarrillo, Fabrizio Moro, Amedeo Minghi, Morgan, Marco Masini and Diodato. The great voices: Al Bano, Neri per Caso and Francesco Renga and the great musicians like Stefano Bollani and Red Canzian to finish with The new generations like Madame and the rappers represented in this case by J-Ax.

Streaming and tv

We have seen what time 070 – Special Renato Zero starts, but where to see the two episodes live on TV and live streaming? The concert event, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evening at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via the internet connection