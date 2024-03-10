The 2024 Oscars will reward the exponents of the film industry who stood out during 2023. This ceremony, which is organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and will welcome the most recognized figures of the seventh art. Comedian and host Jimmy Fallon will be in charge of hosting the event, a role he performs for the second consecutive time and fourth overall.

This edition of the most important film awards is marked by controversy, which began after the non-nomination of Margot Robbie for her role in 'Barbie'. Likewise, many shouted to the heavens when they announced themselves to Bad Bunny as one of the presenters of the ceremony. Likewise, a large number of viewers were disappointed when they discovered that Messi, the dog from 'Anatomy of a Fall', will not be present at the event.

What time does the Oscars 2024 red carpet start?

As happens every year, the Oscars 2024 It will have the famous red carpet, or red carpet, due to its translation into Spanish. This small event, which takes place before the main ceremony, brings together the most important figures of the gala, who have a brief moment to talk, as well as to provide some statements to the press teams present.

The Oscars were held for the first time on May 16, 1929. Photo: Reuters

This is the start time of the red carpet in different Latin American countries and in Spain:

Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala: 4.00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru: 5.00 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 6.00 pm

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay: 7.00 pm

Spain: 11.00 pm

What time do the 2024 Oscars start?

The central ceremony of the Oscars 2024, in which we will see which films are the best of the previous year, will begin two hours after the red carpet. Taking this into account, here we show you a list with the start time of the main Oscars 2024 gala:

Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala: 6.00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru: 7.00 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Spain: 1.00 am (Monday, March 11).

What time do the 2024 Oscars end?

After knowing the winners of the categories of best film, best director, best actor, best actress, among others, the 96th edition of the Oscar Awards will be concluded. These are the hours in which Oscars 2024 will end:

Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala: 9.30 pm

Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru: 10.30 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 11.30 pm

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay: 12.30 am (Monday, March 11)

Spain: 4.30 am (Monday, March 11).

How long does the Oscar ceremony last?

The central awards ceremony of the Oscars 2024 It is scheduled to last three and a half hours, and could be extended to four hours. This is because, unlike other events that award the best of the seventh art, the Oscars have different musical numbers, as well as short sequences to entertain not only the attendees, but also all those who follow the incidents at the level world.