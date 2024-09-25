Well-known leaker billbil-kun has revealed What time do PS5 Pro pre-orders open on PlayStation Direct? tomorrow, September 26: according to Sony’s shopping history, the departure time should be between 10 and 11 in the morning.

In this case it will be possible to pre-order not only the PlayStation 5 Pro but also all the models belonging to the 30th Anniversary linethose with the celebratory design of the original PlayStation; therefore the aforementioned PS5 Pro, the current PS5 and the PlayStation Portal device.

Obviously know in advance preorder start time This could be a major advantage where supplies are limited, as is the case with the 30th Anniversary products, while we imagine there won’t be any similar issues with the regular PS5 Pro.