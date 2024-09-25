Well-known leaker billbil-kun has revealed What time do PS5 Pro pre-orders open on PlayStation Direct? tomorrow, September 26: according to Sony’s shopping history, the departure time should be between 10 and 11 in the morning.
In this case it will be possible to pre-order not only the PlayStation 5 Pro but also all the models belonging to the 30th Anniversary linethose with the celebratory design of the original PlayStation; therefore the aforementioned PS5 Pro, the current PS5 and the PlayStation Portal device.
Obviously know in advance preorder start time This could be a major advantage where supplies are limited, as is the case with the 30th Anniversary products, while we imagine there won’t be any similar issues with the regular PS5 Pro.
A fundamental test for Sony
As we had the opportunity to write in an editorial a few weeks ago, PS5 Pro seems to have got everyone in agreement, but in a negative way due to the excessive price. The trend of pre-orders will therefore provide a first idea of the user reactions to this strategy.
In any case, if you have already decided to pre-order a PS5 Pro or perhaps buy the 30th Anniversary version, knowing in advance when the sale will open on PlayStation Direct could be useful. If instead you prefer other retailers, such as Amazon, you will have to wait until October 10th.
