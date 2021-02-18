The Lo Nuestro 2021 Awards will take place next Thursday, February 18 at the American Airlines Arena, located in the city of Miami (United States). This important event of international stature, transmitted LIVE for Univision is responsible for recognizing the most popular of Latin music throughout the year.
The ceremony will feature the participation of great stars, such as Selena Gomez, Maluma, Natti Natasha, Luis Fonsi and Raw Alejando. Although it will be held without an audience, all biosafety protocols will be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among those present.
When will Premios Lo Nuestro take place?
The next edition of this musical event that honors the most popular of Latin music will take place on Thursday February 18, 2021.
What time are the Lo Nuestro 2021 Awards?
Here we let you know the transmission time of Lo Nuestro Awards 2021 depending on the country you are in:
Peru: 8.00 pm
Ecuador: 8.00 pm
Colombia: 8.00 pm
Mexico: 7.00 pm (time in Mexico City)
Colombia: 8.00 pm
Argentina: 10.00 pm
Chile: 10.00 pm
Venezuela: 9.00 pm
United States: 8.00 pm (Washington)
On which channel to watch Premios lo Nuestro?
The ceremony of the Lo Nuestro Awards 2021 will be broadcast through the Univisión signal, which is available on the Clear tv in the channels 120 (SD) Y 527 (HD) for Peru. The preview of the event will also be available on the social networks of the television house.
Where to see Premios Lo Nuestro 2021?
The minute by minute will be available through the chain signal Univision. In addition, you can enjoy all the details of the gala at larep República.pe.
List of nominees for Premios Lo Nuestro 2021
Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year
- Alejandro Fernandez
- Bad bunny
- Camilo
- Christian nodal
- J Balvin
- Karol G
- Maluma
- Natti Natasha
- Ozuna
- Sebastian Yatra
Album of the year
- “Alter Ego” – Prince Royce
- “Ay ay ay!” – Christian Nodal
- “Colors” – J Balvin
- “From Buenos Aires to the world” – Los Ángeles Azules
- “Save me tonight” – The Ghost
- “Made in Mexico” – Alejandro Fernández
- “More expensive than yesterday” – Gerardo Ortiz
- “More future than past” – Juanes
- “Papi Juancho” – Maluma
- “YHLQMDLG” – Bad Bunny
Song of the year
- “ADMV” – Maluma
- “Pretty” – Juanes & Sebastián Yatra
- “Innocent face” – Prince Royce
- “Fantasy” – Ozuna
- “Favorite” – Camilo
- “Keii” – Anuel
- “The best version of me” (Remix) – Natti Natasha & Romeo Santos
- “Purple” – J Balvin
- “Only you” – Caliber 50
- “Tusa” – Karol G & Nicki Minaj
Female Breakthrough Artist
- Chesca
- Emilia
- Nathy Peluso
- Nicki nicole
- Yennis
Male Breakthrough Artist
- Camilo
- Jay wheeler
- Natanael Cano Neto Bernal
- Rauw Alexander
Remix of the year
- “Caramelo (Remix)” – Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers
- “Dj no pare (Remix)” – Justin Quiles, Natti Natasha, Farruko Ft. Zion, Dalex & Lenny Tavárez
- “Hawaii” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd
- “La cama” (Remix) – Lunay, Myke Towers, Ozuna, Chencho Corleone & Rauw Alejandro
- “La jeepeta” (Remix) – Nio García, Anuel, Myke Towers, Brray & Juanka
- “The best version of me” (Remix) – Natti Natasha & Romeo Santos
- “Porfa” (Remix) – Feid, Justin Quiles, J Balvin Ft. Maluma, Nicky Jam & Sech
- “Relationship” (Remix) – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin Ft. Rosalía & Farruko
- “Tattoo” (Remix) – Rauw Alejandro & Camilo
- “I don’t know (Remix)” – Mati Gómez, Nicky Jam & Reik
Crossover Collaboration of the Year
- “Hawaii” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd
- “Mamacita” – Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul
- “I like it” – Anitta, Cardi B & Myke Towers
- “I’ll stay with you” – Pitbull & Ne-yo Ft. Lenier & El Micha
- “What a curse” – Banda Ms De Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg
- “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
- “Subelo (Further Up)” – Static & Ben El, Pitbull & Chesca
- “Tkn” – Rosalía & Travis Scott
- “Tusa” – Karol G & Nicki Minaj
- “Un día (One day)” – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny ft. Tainy
Video of the year
- “Boogaloo Supreme” – Víctor Manuelle & Wisin
- “When you’re here” – Pablo Alboran
- After all – Yordano
- “In songs” – Ile & Natalia Lafourcade
- “For sale” – Carlos Vives & Alejandro Sanz
- “Sunflowers” – Luis Fonsi
- “Bad life” – Nicki Nicole
- “Sinner” – Resident
- “What a pity” – Chocquibtown & Sech
- “Tkn” – Rosalía & Travis Scott
Pop Artist of the Year
- Camilo
- Carlos Rivera
- Enrique Iglesias
- Jennifer Lopez
- Juanes
- Kany garcia
- Pedro Capó
- Ricky Martin
- Sebastian Yatra
- Shakira
Pop Song of the Year
- “ADMV” – Maluma
- “Pretty” – Juanes & Sebastián Yatra
- “Good luck” – Pedro Capó
- “Favorite” – Camilo
- “It hasn’t stopped raining” – Maná & Sebastián Yatra
- “Losing my head” – Carlos Rivera, Becky G & Pedro Capó
- “If you tell me yes” – Reik, Farruko & Camilo
- “Taboo” – Pablo Alborán & Ava Max
- “Tanto” – Jesse & Joy & Luis Fonsi
- “Sharks” – Ricky Martin
Pop Collaboration of the Year
- “Pretty” – Juanes & Sebastián Yatra
- “How So” – Lali Ft. Cnco
- “El ciego” – Melendi & Cali Y El Dandee
- “For sale” – Carlos Vives & Alejandro Sanz
- “Girl” – Gente De Zona & Becky G
- “Losing my head” – Carlos Rivera, Becky G & Pedro Capó
- “If you tell me yes” – Reik, Farruko & Camilo
- “Taboo” – Pablo Alborán & Ava Max
- “Tanto” – Jesse & Joy & Luis Fonsi
- “One more lie” – Yuri & Natalia Jiménez
Pop Group or Duo of the Year
- Cali and El Dandee
- CNCO
- Jesse & Joy
- Mau and Ricky
- Reik
Pop Album of the Year
- “Air” – Jesse & Joy
- “White” – Ricardo Arjona
- “Colegio” – Cali and El Dandee
- “More future than past” – Juanes
- “Table for two” – Kany García “Munay” – Pedro Capó
- “Pause” – Ricky Martin
- “For the first time” – Camilo
- “Who are we” – CNCO “20-21” – Reik
Song of the Year-Pop / Ballad
- “ADMV” – Maluma
- “Mushrooms” – Ricardo Arjona
- “What I see in you” – Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi
- “I will adore you” – Ricardo Montaner
- “One more lie” – Yuri & Natalia Jiménez
Female Artist of the Year – Urban
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Cazzu
- Ivy Queen
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Paloma Mami
- Rosalia
Male Artist of the Year – Urban
- Anuel
- Bad bunny
- Daddy yankee
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
- Sech
Song of the Year – Urban
- “Fantasy” – Ozuna
- “Hawaii” – Maluma
- “Keii” – Anuel
- “The difficult one” – Bad Bunny
- “Purple” – J Balvin
- “Muévelo” – Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee
- “Que pull pa lante” – Daddy Yankee
- “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
- “You’re still with him” – Arcángel & Sech
- “Tusa” – Karol G & Nicki Minaj
Collaboration of the year – urban
- “Muévelo” – Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee
- “What a shame” – Maluma & J Balvin
- “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
- “You’re still with him” – Arcángel & Sech
- “Tusa” – Karol G & Nicki Minaj
Album of the Year – Urban
- “1 of 1” – Sech
- “Colors” – J Balvin
- “Nibiru” – Ozuna
- “Papi Juancho” – Maluma
- “YHLQMDLG” – Bad Bunny
Song of the Year – Urban / Pop
- “Honey Boo” – CNCO & Natti Natasha
- “Like” – Shakira & Anuel
- “I’ll stay with you” – Pitbull & Ne-yo Ft. Lenier & El Micha
- “If you tell me yes” – Reik, Farruko & Camilo
- “Tbt” – Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo
Song of the year – urban / trap
- “Bounce” – Cazzu
- “Gan-ga” – Bryant Myers
- “Medusa” – Jhay Cortez, Anuel & J Balvin
- “Don’t love me” – Rvssian, Anuel & Juice Wrld
- “Go” – Bad Bunny
Tropical Artist of the Year
- Carlos Vives
- Zone People
- Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Juan Luis Guerra
- Marc Anthony
- Prince royce
- Romeo Santos
- Silvestre Dangond
- Victor Manuelle
- Willie Colon
Tropical song of the year
- “Boogaloo Supreme” – Víctor Manuelle & Wisin
- “Innocent Face” – Prince Royce
- “Celia’s carnival: a tribute” – Kyen?
- “The best version of me” – Natti Natasha & Romeo Santos
- “Lamp for my feet” – Juan Luis Guerra
- “What I gave you” – Marc Anthony
- “Don’t go” – Carlos Vives
- “Pa’lante y pa’tras” – N’klabe, La Tribu De Abrante & Farina
- “Perriando (La Murga Remix)” – Reykon Ft. Willie Colón
- “Vallenato apretao” – Silvestre Dangond
Collaboration of the year – tropical
- “Boogaloo Supreme” – Víctor Manuelle & Wisin
- “Song for Rubén” – Carlos Vives & Rubén Blades
- “Cartagena” – Fonseca & Silvestre Dangond
- “Imagine myself without you” – Elvis Crespo & Manny Cruz
- “The family” – Gilberto Santa Rosa & Tito Nieves “My heart is yours” – Olga Tañón & Manny Manuel
- “Our Love” – Alex Bueno & Romeo Santos
- “Pa’lante y pa’tras” – N’klabe, La Tribu De Abrante & Farina
- “Perriando (La Murga Remix)” – Reykon Ft. Willie Colón
- “Vallenato apretao” – Silvestre Dangond Ft. Zion Y Lennox
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
- Alejandro Fernandez
- Carin Leon
- Chiquis
- Christian nodal
- Ghost
- Gerardo Ortiz
- Joss Favela
- Lenin Ramirez
- Nathanael Cano
- Net Bernal
Song of the year – Mexican regional
- “Lying love” – Natanael Cano
- “Knight” – Alejandro Fernández
- “Dormida” – Edwin Luna And La Trakalosa De Monterrey
- “In that we do not agree” – Banda Los Sebastianes
- “Escondidos” – The Addictive Banda San José De Mesillas
- “Another drunk” – Gerardo Ortiz
- “I forgot” – Christian Nodal
- “If you want” – Neto Bernal & Carolina Ross
- “Only you” – Caliber 50
- “I’m not coming back with you (live)” – Lenin Ramírez Ft. Grupo Firme
Collaboration of the year – Mexican regional
- “It’s not that I like you” – Luis Coronel & La Séptima Banda
- “What a curse” – Banda Ms De Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg
- “If you want” – Neto Bernal & Carolina Ross
- “And I made her cry” – Los Ángeles Azules Ft. Abel Pintos
- “I’m not coming back with you (live)” – Lenin Ramírez Ft. Grupo Firme
Group or Duo of the Year – Mexican Regional
- Banda Ms De Sergio Lizárraga
- 50 caliber
- Edwin Luna Y La Trakalosa De Monterrey
- Firm Group
- The blue Angels
Sierreña song of the year – Mexican regional
- “With your kisses” – Armed Link
- “El güero” – Mp Brand
- “The happy boy” – Fuerza Regida
- “On everyone’s lips” – T3r Element
- “You” – Carin León
Band Song of the Year – Mexican Regional
- “Dormida” – Edwin Luna And La Trakalosa De Monterrey
- “In that we do not agree” – Banda Los Sebastianes
- “Escondidos” – The Addictive Banda San José De Mesillas
- “This time it’s me” – Carnival Band
- “I’m not coming back with you (live)” – Lenin Ramírez Ft. Grupo Firme Category 31
Northern Song of the Year – Mexican Regional
- “The envious” – The Two Carnales
- “In honor of you” – La Maquinaria Norteña Ft. Grupo Firme
- “I remember you more” – Julión Álvarez
- “Another drunk” – Gerardo Ortiz
- “Only you?” – 50 caliber
Mariachi / Ranchera Song of the Year – Mexican Regional
- “Knight” – Alejandro Fernández
- “Clear and obvious” – Joss Favela
- “Tell him” – Jary Franco
- “I forgot” – Christian Nodal
- “If you want” – Neto Bernal & Carolina Ross
Cumbia Song of the Year – Mexican Regional
- “Cuddle me” – Los Ángeles Azules, Julieta Venegas & Juan Ingaramo
- “I miss you, I forget you, I love you” – Los Socios Del Ritmo & Chiquis
- “You got in” – Los Angeles De Charly
- “You and me” – Raymix & Paulina Rubio
- “And I made her cry” – Los Ángeles Azules Ft. Abel Pintos
Album of the Year – Regional Mexican
- “Ay ay ay!” – Christian Nodal
- “From Buenos Aires to the world” – Los Ángeles Azules
- “Work is luck” – Banda Ms De Sergio Lizárraga
- “Live from Anaheim, Ca” – Grupo Firme
- “Save me tonight” – The Ghost
- “Made in Mexico” – Alejandro Fernández
- “Lying Lips” – The Overwhelming Band El Limón By René Camacho
Lo Nuestro Award, latest news:
LR Shows Newsletter
Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.
.