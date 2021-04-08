The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of the most anticipated series by thousands of fans, and this Friday, April 9, launches one more episode of its production. The Chapter 4 will be broadcast by Disney Plus and promises to show what will happen between the famous Sam wilson Y Bucky Barnes.

Below, we share the details about the new program. Check the trailer, air time, what happened in the previous chapter and everything you need to know about the premiere of the new episode from the Marvel show.

What time does Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere?

Episode 4 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts this Friday, April 9 at 3.00 am (Peruvian time). The series will be available on the online platform Disney Plus . Here we present the schedule for the rest of Latin America.

Mexico: Friday, April 9 at 2.00 am

Argentina: Friday, April 9 at 5:00 am

Chile: Friday, April 9 at 5:00 am

Brazil: Friday, April 9 at 5:00 am

Colombia: Friday, April 9 at 3.00 am

Where to see Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series can be seen on Disney Plus, online streaming platform that has a cost for annual and monthly packages. Currently, in Peru, the subscription to the service for one month is worth S / 25.90.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier: What Happened in Chapter 3

More than a new episode, Chapter 3 of the series formed a kind of sequel to that hybrid between the Avengers movie and Captain America that was Civil War. Surreal as it may sound, the birth as characters of Falcon and the Winter Soldier was the product of that film.

He introduced us to increasingly fierce John Walker. The chapter has focused on Falcon and the Winter Soldier alongside Baron Zemo. For his part, Daniel Brúhl continued as the evil millionaire genius, this is how this rare trio goes to Madripoor, the MCU’s Asian paradise of corruption. It is worth saying that, although they did not trust Zemo, the aesthetic point that he has given to both protagonists stands out, a kind of erroneous joker of Tony Stark and his private jet trips that good old Sam and Bucky needed for their unofficial investigation.

Then there was a sort of crusade to stop the Unflagged and find out where they got the super soldier serum from. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes seek the help of the man who knows Hydra’s secrets best, and that is none other than Zemo.

Meanwhile, the character of Daniel Brühl was detained in a maximum security prison in Berlin, condemned for the crimes he committed in Captain America: civil war.

Although in this chapter he presents himself as an ally, the Baron must still pay for that crime in the eyes of Wakanda. Moreover, as Sam himself mentions at the beginning of the chapter Wakanda does not forget and judging by Bucky’s own reaction, the truth is that the White Wolf expected that sooner or later the forces of Wakanda would come for Zemo.

You will see the continuation of the story this Friday, April 9 with the premiere of the fourth chapter.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier Chapter 4 Trailer