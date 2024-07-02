Several clubs have shown interest in Erik Lira in the current transfer window.

One of them, Tigres.

So far everything has remained in polls.

Lira is going for his sixth tournament with Cruz Azul in the Apertura 2024. pic.twitter.com/U6fGxxHole

— Adrian Esparza Oteo💎 (@A_EsparzaOteo) June 27, 2024