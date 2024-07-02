The board of directors of Club Deportivo Cruz Azul has gotten to work in recent weeks and has completed the hiring of Jorge Sanchez, Andres Montano and Giorgios GiakoumakisHowever, there will still be more movements, not only high, but also low, as could be the case of the Mexican midfielder. Erik Liraa player who was a starter several times as a centre-back at the beginning of the last tournament, but as the tournament progressed he was relegated by the coaching staff.
That way, Eik Lira He could be a player who leaves the team and heads to Tigres UANL, who have set their sights on him, as reported by the journalist Adrian Esparza Oteothe Mexican has several polls but the one that advanced the most was the San Nicolás de los Garza team, who comes from falling in the Liga MX Super Cup against Club América.
The possible departure of Rafael Carioca of the feline box would make the team of Veljko Paunovic become even more interested in the Mexican who does not belong 100% to the La Noria team, since his former club Pumas UNAM has 20% of his card, so any amount that enters the cement team for the player, said percentage will go to the university squad that could be 4 million euros (given that its value is 5 million euros).
The 24-year-old player has a market value according to Transfer market of 5 million eurosso the offer from the university team will have to be very attractive for them to let their player go.
Since his arrival at the Máquina Celeste in early 2022, the player has played 98 games. In total, the player has played 161 games in the First Division. If he were to leave the team from Monterrey, it would be his fourth club in his career after having played for Necaxa, Pumas and Cruz Azul.
