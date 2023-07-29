After months of silence, in which the newspapers have said all sorts of things, Jamie Foxx returns to social media and recounts the terrible experiences he experienced

After months in which millions and millions of fans have been in suspense over the mystery of the health conditions of Jamie Foxx, the actor himself thought about returning and clarifying it. The 55-year-old posted a video message on Instagram, showing himself for the first time in a long time. Time in which it was very bad: “I went to hell and came back”.

Forever beloved by the public for his shows, for his music and for his masterful performances in some hugely successful films, Jamie Foxx has worried a lot of people in the last period.

On April 12, his daughter Corinnewithout going into detail, announced his father’s absence from the show they hosted together due to health problems.

No details in that announcement and since then the American tabloids have started speculating about everything, even the most serious.

What was certain was that the actor had been admitted to a hospital in Atlanta and that there he was receiving the better care.

For weeks none of the people close to Jamie gave details of what was happening, but today that he’s better he thought about it himself to tell everything.

The words of Jamie Foxx

The actor posted a video message on Instagram in which he was unable to hold back his emotion.

With the clip wanted first to thank everyone who was close to him. The fans, the amazing doctors, but above all his family, his sister and leaves him, who “literally saved his life”.

Then, without going into details, he has told of the hell he lived: