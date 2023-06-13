In addition to the friendship that bound him to Silvio Berlusconi, Vittorio Sgarbi recalls the persecutions that he believes the Knight suffered

Countless personalities from politics, television and sport have been filling social media and newspapers since yesterday with their messages of condolence, esteem and affection for the death of Silvio Berlusconi. One of the most affected by the news has undoubtedly been Vittorio Sgarbi.

For better or for worse, what Silvio Berlusconi leaves on the world is an indelible mark. He has undoubtedly been one of the most television, sports and especially political personalities influential And important of the last decades and many, today, are paying him public credit.

One of the most active in these hours in this sense it is undoubtedly Vittorio Sgarbi.

The art critic and historian, as well as television and political personality, has never hidden his affinity to Berlusconi as political ideas e the good that he wanted even as a friend.

Besides saying immensely sorry for his death, Sgarbi has also remembered in various places many moments of private life lived together.

For Vittorio Sgarbi, Berlusconi was persecuted

Vittorio Sgarbi’s line of thought on Berlusconi is very clear. For him, Il Cavaliere was one of the most persecuted by the judiciary, which despite everything tried to rebel and resist until the end.

In fact, on social media he defines it as a hero of resistance to the judiciary and he writes that history will do him justice for all the persecutions suffered by it.

He was the guarantor of democracy in Italy in a difficult moment, in which the judicial action was taking the form of a dictatorship that literally wiped out the parties.

Then he wrote: “Between 1992 and 1993, the parties, not the guilty parties, were indicted and disappeared. The judiciary has made a pact with the left that has represented it. Berlusconi made the resistance. Thanks to him, the Republic of parties avoided dictatorship, establishing the bipolarity on which our democracy has now stabilized. He has not been forgiven“.

“And an unprecedented and groundless judicial assault immediately began. The investigations against him were all political investigations up to the infamous and sneaky one that invested his private life to discredit him politically. An action so scandalous that it lasts even after his death, even if Berlusconi died innocent. But always under investigation. Intolerable“.