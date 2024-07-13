Insults, punches, kicks and other displays of violence marred the football celebration at the end of the Colombia vs Uruguay match in the Copa America semi-final. In the face of this behaviour, Conmebol has initiated disciplinary proceedings against eleven players and one manager of the Uruguayan team.

According to the criteria of

Players from the Uruguayan national team jumped into the stands and confronted fans of the Tricolor after the match ended, which is why the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) decided to open a case against those involved.

Following this notification, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) called a team of lawyers to face this “legal battle” and thus “avoid a sanction,” as the defense itself has stated.

‘What the players did is a natural instinct’

Gastón Tealdi, who works as part of the AUF defense, said on the program ‘La quinta tribuna’ that in the next few days they will be working to get the players out of this mess.

What we want is for there to be no sanctions or for them to be as minimal as possible.

“Although we cannot justify acts of violence, I believe that there are circumstances that allow us to have strength in defense,” The lawyer said about the lack of delimitation in the area where the relatives of the Uruguayan players were and the sale of alcoholic beverages. in the stadium.

In this regard, Tealdi added that “many people who were there said that Colombians had started drinking early, that Colombians react worse when they win than when they lose“that the entire match was a total insult, permanently and constantly.”

He also stressed that although players and managers are expected to behave well, “what they did was a natural instinct” in wanting to defend their relatives in the stands.

“The Colombians were 90% and the Uruguayans were a very small handful,” he said about the defense they will present next Wednesday, July 17, before Conmebol.

That is to say, the defense hopes to make the court or judge understand that “certain situations occurred, which lead to the imputation of objective responsibility, but There were situations here that exceeded any type of norm and there is clearly responsibility in the organization, even in the federations themselves.“Tealdi told the local media.