If he had known, the culture industry is penetrating society like never before. And an identity politics is spreading that isolates groups of people. In any case, Adorno would not have liked that.

The Institute for Social Research celebrates its founding 100 years ago this year. The older critical theory is now history. But their ideas still have an impact today. As did the pioneers Hegel and Schopenhauer, who were biographically associated with Frankfurt. Some aspects are surprisingly topical.

No other 20th-century philosopher has been so misunderstood as Adorno. The conservative forces in the country saw him as a dangerous intellectual arsonist and youth seducer, someone who calls for overthrow and propagates the revaluation of all values. The rebellious student body, on the other hand, demanded instructions from him on how to restructure the university and, from there, progressively lead to a world revolution. When he refused to go from theory to practice, they made academic life difficult for him, culminating in the notorious “bosom attack” in April 1969: three female students surrounded him and, to his horror, stretched out their bare breasts to smack him Months after the occupation of the institute for social research ended by the police at the instigation of the institute management, to which he belonged, to unmask as a philistine in the ivory tower.