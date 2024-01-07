Zakharova appreciated the idea of ​​​​creating an EU army and wondered about the need for NATO

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova ridiculed the idea of ​​​​creating a single army of the European Union (EU), which was expressed by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

The diplomat called for starting with the development of our own coronavirus vaccine, a humane solution to the issue of protecting the bloc’s borders in accordance with international obligations and problems with refugees and migrants.

In addition, she advised deciding what fuel the equipment of the future joint armed forces will use, because otherwise the American president might come to Brussels and announce a rise in fuel prices if “the EU army does not attack those whom he points to.” .

By the way, why then should each NATO country (read, EU) pay colossal sums to the “common treasury” (and, in fact, to Washington), which, as stated, go to ensure their security? Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

A united EU army is needed to conduct an effective foreign policy and maintain peace

Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said that the European Union must form its own armed forces to maintain peace and prevent conflicts.

If we want to be the bearers of world peace, we need a European army. This is a fundamental prerequisite for an effective European foreign policy Antonio Tajani Italian Foreign Minister

Tajani noted that in a world where there are such powerful players as the United States, China, India and Russia, where there are crises stretching from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific region, the people of Europe can only be protected by what already exists and is called the European Union.

Therefore, defense and a common army must become a concrete fact. And you can't put it off Antonio Tajani Italian Foreign Minister

The creation of an EU army should make the bloc ready for peacekeeping, monitoring and deterrence, he said. This will also allow us to quickly and clearly combine efforts and spend funds “better and together.”

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel said that Russia remains the main threat to the EU, and European armies are preparing for a high-intensity conflict.

NATO proposed creating a “military Schengen”

The head of the Joint Logistics Command, Alexander Solfrank, proposed the creation of a “military Schengen” in November, noting that NATO forces should move freely within the alliance.

The first announcements about the creation of a new system were made six years ago. According to the initiative, the new procedure would allow for the rapid transfer of troops and military equipment across the territory of the European Union. This is especially true for ports on the Atlantic coast, where reinforcements can arrive from the United States and Canada, and for the east, bordering Belarus and Russia.

According to the general, the bloc's forces are currently facing obstacles in the form of national regulations when moving military personnel and ammunition.

We must be one step ahead. We must prepare the theater of action long before Article Five is invoked Alexander Solfrank Head of the Joint Logistics and Logistics Command

Article Five of the North Atlantic Treaty enshrines the principle of collective defense, according to which NATO member countries must come to the aid of any member state that comes under armed attack.

At the same time, the Alliance warned member countries that there are too many restrictions on the movement of troops in Europe, which could cause serious problems in the event of a potential conflict with Russia.

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that the idea of ​​NATO’s “military Schengen” is perceived by Russia as increasing tension on the part of the alliance and developing confrontation. He also added that European countries are “unwilling to listen to Russia’s security concerns” and are taking steps to the detriment of Russian interests.