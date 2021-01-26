One of the best things that could come out of this pandemic is an international commitment to stimulate the World Health Organization (WHO). The question is crucial, and the time is right to address it. The WHO has received criticism for its pandemic management – it reacted late and conspired with China, to give two examples – and has suffered a fierce attack from Donald Trump, who cut off the budget tap and clogged the planet with misguided or perverse tweets to ruin their image. But one of the first measures of the new president of the United States, Joe Biden, will be to restore those damages, return to the WHO and incorporate scientific rationality into his policy. The collusion It has resulted in a very fruitful international collaboration with China, and accusations of delay are about to be turned against the very rulers who made them.

Keep reading