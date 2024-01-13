What's the weather like by Fabio Fazio returns to Nove

Not just Pope Francis. Fabio Fazio makes his debut in 2024 with Che tempo che fa and drops two sporting jokers: first and foremost the former coach of the Italian national football team Roberto Mancini (now technical commissioner of Saudi Arabia), then in the Space Table a Benedetta Pilato, Gold medal in the 50m breaststroke at the last European short course swimming championships in Romania. Let's see all the guests of the evening on the Nine.

What's the weather like, Pope Francis guest of Fabio Fazio

Sunday 14 January 2024 on NOVE, and streaming on discovery+, the appointment with “Che Tempo Che Fa” by Fabio Fazio, with Luciana Littizzetto, returns Filippa Lagerback, Nino Frassica, Ornella Vanoni, Mara Maionchi, Ubaldo Pantani, Mrs. Coriandoli, Francesco Paolantoni. Exclusive guest His Holiness Pope Francis.

What's the weather like? Fabio Fazio scores with Roberto Mancini

Guests: Roberto Mancini, CT of Saudi Arabia and author of the afterword of Gianluca Vialli's posthumous book “Le cose importa”, edited by Pier Domenico Baccalario and Marco Ponti, released a year after the death of the great champion and born during the recording of the docufilm “La bella season”; Leonardo Pieraccioni, director and protagonist of “It seems a lot like Paris”in theaters from January 18th and which also features an unprecedented Nino Frassica in the cast; Colapesce Dimartino, live with the latest single “Sex and architecture”.

It's still: Roberto Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; the deputy director of La Stampa Annalisa Cuzzocrea; the correspondent of Avvenire Nello Scavo; the editorialist of La Repubblica Massimo Giannini; Michele Serra.

What's the weather like at Il Tavolo, Benedetta Pilato gold medal guest

The evening ends with the unmissable appointment with “Che tempo che fa – Il Tavolo” with Nino Frassica, Mara Maionchi, Mrs. Coriandoli, Francesco Paolantoni and Ubaldo Pantani. Guests of the episode: Benedetta Pilato, Gold medal in the 50 breaststroke at the last European short course swimming championships in Romania, where she set a new championship record and also won two Silver Medals, in the 100 breaststroke and in the women's 4×50 mixed relay; Enzo Miccio; Maccio Capatonda, among the protagonists of the new comedy series “No Activity – Nothing to report”; Gabriele Cirilli, at the theater with the one-man show “Nun te reggpiù”; Simona Ventura; they also return to the Colapesce Dimartino table.

