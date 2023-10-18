Don’t worry if you think the war in Ukraine is over. It is the conclusion that anyone who regularly follows the media, especially the audiovisual media, can reach. The attacks against Israel on the 7th have caused a shift in the attention of the press, which now focuses all its news coverage on the siege of the Gaza Strip and its always imminent land invasion. There is no clearer proof of this than the transfer of journalists in numerous newspapers and networks: many of those who covered the Russian invasion have had to run to now put on bulletproof vests in Jewish territory.

It is logical: the press has finite resources and the audience is beginning to tire of the endless succession of information about the different Ukrainian offensives in a conflict that threatens to become chronic. Maintaining interest in the absence of notable milestones is impossible in the age of TikTok, where there are those who even urge Israel to invade Gaza now. The wait is too long for them.

For this reason, today we put the international focus on disasters, whether provoked or natural, over which the war in the Middle East has drawn a thick veil.

Russia takes the opportunity to toughen its attacks.

Burmese guerrillas unite against the Army.

Even the Earth punishes Afghanistan.

Putin’s invasion Russia takes advantage to toughen its attacks

It’s starting to get cold again in Ukraine. There are only a couple of months left before the second full winter begins with Russian troops lurking in much of the country, and keeping the population warm is one of the great challenges of the Zelensky Executive. This time, at least, he already has experience and is confident of succeeding. What’s more, different international organizations even report that, despite the invasion, the Ukrainian economy will grow by 2% this year. More or less like that of Spain. Without a doubt, it is a good example of the resilience of a country that refuses to disappear.





But for Vladimir Putin the outbreak between Israel and Hamas is good news. The world has stopped looking at Ukraine and it is a good time to step on the accelerator. At least, that is what can be deduced from the movements that Russian troops have carried out in the surroundings of Avdiivka. As the Ukrainian press itself tells it, “after several months of a practically static siege, the Russian forces have launched a harsh assault in the direction of that town,” which has been the battle front since 2014. In this context, Ukraine has launched the first ATACMS missiles that the United States has secretly provided. And they have achieved their goal.

In the American superpower, a journalist from the ’60 Minutes’ program asked President Joe Biden something that many doubt: whether he can respond to two outbreaks of the magnitude of Ukraine and Israel at the same time. If he has the capacity to help two partners in need simultaneously. «By God, we are the United States of America, the most powerful nation in the history of the world. “We can assist them and do so without damaging our own defense capacity,” he responded, as if he were from Bilbao.







The truth is that it is not only NATO’s arsenals that are emptied by Ukraine’s needs. Citizen support for his defense also declines. And not only in the United States. For Zelensky this is very bad news, because his country cannot defend itself from Russia without the means provided by the West. And now there is no high-level visit that is going to guarantee him the media coverage to which he is accustomed. So it stands to reason that many in his ranks are wondering how long the assistance he has kept the country afloat for the past year and a half will last.

Fight for democracy Burmese guerrillas unite against the Army

The one in Myanmar, the former Burma, is one of those civil conflicts that never end and that leave a small but constant trail of deaths. Sometimes, flashes of violence suddenly raise the number of victims. This is what is happening these days, in which several armed groups have coordinated to launch attacks against the Army – in power again after the coup d’état two years ago – in different regions of the country. In the last week alone, at least 76 soldiers, three guerrillas and two civilians have died in various confrontations, some of which have even been fought with grenades, artillery pieces and drones.







The problem with these actions is that they are not, by any means, enough to destabilize a regime that has the support of China and, however, they provoke retaliatory attacks in which the Army ends up even using aviation to wipe out entire towns. in which the civilian population is, as always, the main affected. But the coordinated actions are a step forward in the always longed-for union of the twenty armed groups that operate in Myanmar.

They make up a heterogeneous group in which ethnicities and religions, as well as economic and political interests, mix. But they have a common enemy: the Burmese army. If they joined forces – the Wa, for example, have about 20,000 guerrillas – it would represent a real headache for the military.







This violence has caused the general elections, which were scheduled for 2023, to have been postponed ‘sine die’. It is the perfect excuse for the uniformed men, who with their coup caused an 18% drop in the economy in 2021, to remain in power and “stabilize” the country before launching the umpteenth democratic transition that will be carried out with the marked cards.

Earthquakes Even the Earth punishes Afghanistan

In any other news situation, the death of almost 2,000 people – more than 90% women and children – in the earthquakes that have shaken Afghanistan – the strongest measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale – would have made the front pages of the Western media, even if only to occupy a small corner. Now, with the focus on two wars, it has gone completely unnoticed, although the crisis that caused the tremor is especially serious, since it accelerates the descent into hell of a country that has gone back centuries in time at the hands of the Taliban. who control it after the hasty departure of the United States.







It is a situation in which the world does not open its wallets with the generosity of yesteryear to help those affected. Unicef, for example, has to make an effort to achieve the 20 million dollars it has requested to respond to this new humanitarian crisis. It is pocket money compared to the price of the weapons that are constantly going to Ukraine, but, with the economy in a delicate situation due to the inflationary spiral and numerous sources of tension around the world, obtaining funds is increasingly complicated.







Not in vain, the economic crisis that started in 2008 has already considerably reduced the contributions that Spaniards make to NGOs. And, although the number of those who make a donation has increased since then, the amount has not managed to increase. As if that were not enough, with the increase in costs and the number of needy people, this help is becoming less and less available. Thus, hunger is once again a threat for more and more people.

