An unusual detail on a license plate is causing a stir. A small W instead of the TÜV sticker is triggering a heated discussion online.

Munich – In Germany, the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), around 69.1 million vehicles are registered. A valid license plate, which is issued upon registration, is one of the requirements for this. According to the Federal Ministry of Transport There are more than 700 different regional license plate abbreviations in Germany. Although there is apparently an endless variety of variations, there are some that stand out on the road. A particular detail on a license plate recently sparked an online discussion.

The mystery of the W on the license plate: What’s behind it?

A Reddit-User shared a photo of a license plate that bears the regional name Nuremberg. The user obscured other numbers and letters. But two details distinguish this license plate from most others.

Instead of the HU and AU sticker, which many people know as the TÜV sticker, there is a small W above the registration office sticker. The HU and AU sticker is attached in a separate field to the right of the license plate. A small five can be seen below. A license plate with a small sticker also caused a stir recently.

Mystery about license plates: What the W means

The user asked the community: “What kind of license plate is that? Or rather, is it legal?” The answer came quickly. Many were excited about the discovery. One user commented: “A changeable license plate in the wild, I’m glad I saw something like that. You’ve basically found the Bigfoot of German road traffic.” Another added: “Changeable license plates. Yes, legal, but largely pointless and ugly.” Since this year, drivers have also had to observe a new license plate rule.

But what exactly is a changeable license plate? The ADAC explains that a changeable license plate can be issued for two vehicles at the same time. The automobile club’s statement states: “However, it may only be used on one of the two at the same time.” In addition, the vehicle must belong to the same class. However, a changeable license plate is only possible for certain vehicles.

Class M1 : Motor vehicle for the carriage of passengers with a maximum of eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat

: Motor vehicle for the carriage of passengers with a maximum of eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat Class L : for example motorcycles, trikes and quads

: for example motorcycles, trikes and quads Class O1: Trailers up to 750 kilograms permissible total weight

According to a notice According to the German Insurance Association (GDV), classic cars with an “H license plate” can also receive a changeable license plate. However, some vehicles are excluded from a changeable license plate.

Seasonal license plate

Red license plates

Short-term license plates

Export license plate

Can you save money with a change of license plate?

While vehicle owners in Austria can save money on car insurance by changing license plates, in Germany, according to the General Association of the German Insurance Industry, you need separate car insurance for each vehicle, even if only one can be used at a time.

Although consumers cannot save money this way, some insurers offer their own tariffs, provided that the two vehicles are not used at the same time. The interchangeable license plate could therefore be interesting for mobile homes, convertibles for the summer months or vintage cars, as the GDV reports. Since last year, however, vehicle owners have had to go to the vehicle registration office in person again – digital vehicle registration has been abolished again in many places.

