The USA is moving long-range weapons to Germany that can reach as far as Russia. What the cruise missile can do to deter Vladimir Putin.

Washington, DC – Anyone who wants to know what a Tomahawk cruise missile from the USA can do can still see it today in Belgrade, Serbia.

To deter Putin and Russia: USA will station weapons in Germany

On April 29 and 30, 1999, several Tomahawk BGM-109s struck the headquarters of the General Staff of the then Yugoslav Army. Serbia later decided not to demolish and rebuild the building. Instead, the ruins stand like a memorial in the middle of the Serbian capital.

The Americans now want to station this long-range weapon in Germany on a larger scale by 2026. With a view to the war in Ukraine. And to deter Russia and, above all, its ruler Vladimir Putin. The US government and the German government announced this at the NATO summit in Washington.

A US Navy warship fires a Tomahawk cruise missile. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO / StockTrek Images

US Tomahawks in Germany: Range to Kaliningrad and Russia

The Tomahawks will then have a range of more than 2,000 kilometers. It is worth noting that the cruise missiles are usually fired from warships. This means that the Americans, as NATO allies, could potentially station such warships permanently in German ports. In the summer of 2011, for example, the USS Philippine Sea, which specializes in firing Tomahawks, was already anchored at the Bundeswehr base in Kiel. The German Navy’s Wilhelmshaven base would also theoretically be conceivable for this scenario.

Another possibility would be the naval base in Warnemünde near Rostock. This is because it is closest to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad in the Baltic Sea, where Putin’s Baltic Fleet is stationed between Lithuania and Poland, and is seen as a threat by Poles and Balts alike. From Rostock it is just under 535 kilometers as the crow flies to Kaliningrad, and around 1220 kilometers diagonally across the Baltic Sea to St. Petersburg. The second largest Russian city (around five million inhabitants), or rather the military infrastructure in the so-called Leningrad Military District, could therefore theoretically be reached with the Tomahawks from northern Germany.

Weapon type Cruise missiles Commissioning 1983 Weapon platforms Warships of the US Navy and the Royal Navy (Great Britain) speed 878km/h Combat weight 1425kg Length / Diameter 5.56m / 51.8cm Target location 3-D measuring system INS, GPS

Tomahawk cruise missiles from the USA: Used in the Gulf War and Kosovo War

The announcement from Washington and Berlin comes at a time when an insidious Russian air strike on a children’s hospital in Kiev caused an international outcry. Such a bombardment of children, presumably with the blessing of Moscow, represents a new dimension of brutality even in the bloody war in Ukraine. The Tomahawks are considered a tried and tested deterrent weapon by the US. The cruise missiles were already used in the Second Gulf War in 1990 (against Iraq under Saddam Hussein), in the Kosovo War in 1999 (against Serbia) and in the Afghanistan War in 2001 (against the Taliban).

The name alone is martial: The tomahawk was actually a sharpened battle axe used by various Native American tribes in North America. As for the technology: The tomahawk can be launched from warships using a vertical launching system (VLS), i.e. from vertical launch systems for missiles. As the “heute journal” of the ZDF As reported on Thursday (July 11), the new Tomahawk models should also be able to be launched from land. It is not yet known which weapon platform exactly.

A Tomahawk cruise missile during a test flight. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / StockTrek Images

US long-range weapons in Germany: Russia’s regime reacts nervously

The modified cruise missiles are said to be able to fly low like the German Taurus – allegedly at speeds of up to 900 km/h. They are therefore difficult for enemy radar systems to detect because they can blend in with the surface of the landscape – for example with the waves of the Baltic Sea or with forests and hills. The massive 5.56 meter long guided missiles with their fragmentation warheads weighing an estimated 450 kilograms are (very likely) difficult to disable.

It is not known how the Russian air defense systems such as the S-350 Vityaz would be armed against the Tomahawk, because there is no experience of this. The Russian regime reacted nervously to the Tomahawk announcement. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov spoke to the state news agency Cup According to him, it is a “link in the chain of escalation”. (pm)