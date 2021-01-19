A ship is anchored off the coast of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, which is currently a concern of international politics. The Russian pipeline-laying vessel “Fortuna” will be the first target of US sanctions aimed at preventing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The “Fortuna” is currently still near the Rostock port, but according to the plans of Nord Stream 2, she should lay the missing section of the gas pipeline near Denmark as soon as possible.

The US embassy informed the federal government on Monday about the sanctions against “Fortuna” and its owner, the Russian company KVT-RUS, which will apply from Tuesday. “We take note of the announcement with regret,” said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Economics.

Russia announced that it would continue to build the pipeline. The goal is “to continue the continuous work on the completion of this project,” said the Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. He accused the USA of “rough, illegal pressure”. A spokesman for Nord Stream 2 did not want to comment on the impact of the sanctions announced on the progress of the project.

For the first time, Gazprom speaks of a possible failure of the project

The Russian state-controlled company Gazprom, which owns Nord Stream 2, admitted publicly for the first time that the project could fail. In a Eurobonds prospectus, in which the company fulfills its obligation to inform potential investors about risks, Gazprom refers to changing political conditions to which Nord Stream 2 and other projects are subject. Under exceptional circumstances, such as political pressure, such a project could have to be “suspended or discontinued”.

The remaining laying work near Denmark should actually be completed by the middle of the year, as the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing appropriate schedules. Then only one of the two strands of the gas pipeline would be completed. In December, after a year-long construction freeze, a 2.6-kilometer section of the pipeline was laid off the German coast.

Even if the “Fortuna” continues to be used regardless of the US sanctions, there are further hurdles for the project. Because of the punitive measures announced by Washington, the Norwegian classification society DNV GL, which was supposed to certify the pipeline, had already withdrawn from the project. However, as is stated in the Danish building permit, for example, certification is a prerequisite for the gas pipeline to be allowed to go into operation at all. The Zurich Insurance Group also announced that it would no longer provide insurance benefits for the project due to the US sanctions.

It is still unclear whether the foundation specially established by Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania can remedy these problems. Part of the foundation is to be a business operation through which the completion of Nord Stream 2 will be partially processed in order to circumvent the US sanctions. When it became apparent on Monday that the USA would now get serious, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s state government undeterred defended the controversial foundation, which has now been officially founded.

The “Foundation for Climate and Environmental Protection MV” should help Nord Stream 2 in a secondary function as a “small shop”, said Energy Minister Christian level (SPD) in an online question time. You can buy and provide particularly important machines and products that would be needed to complete the line, because: “If there is a threat from the United States, there is a risk that companies that offer such very rare products will shrink back.” The foundation step in.

Schwerin energy minister defends controversial foundation

Level asserted that the main purpose of the state foundation, which is largely financed by Nord Stream 2 AG, is climate protection – for example through projects for so-called sector coupling. It is intended to make the excess energy from wind and sun that often exist in the north storable – for example in the form of hydrogen. The goal is to make natural gas superfluous as a “transition technology”, said level. “We manage to get Nord Stream 2 to give us money so that we want to overcome gas transport in the medium term.” Nevertheless, the minister gives the financier and his management a role in his future scenario – as a transporter of hydrogen from Russia. This will be seen “with certainty in a few decades”.

Level rejected the accusation that the state government had “let Gazprom buy it”: “There is no Russian telephone receiver that says ‘You are doing this and that now’.” The foundation will decide independently how to proceed. However: According to the statutes, the pipeline company has the right to propose the head of business operations. And the business principles are to be laid down “in consultation with Nord Stream 2 AG”, as stated in the foundation’s statutes.

Environmentalists used the sanctions as an opportunity to further increase their pressure on Nord Stream 2 and the foundation. “Nord Stream 2 is insane in terms of climate and energy policy and must be stopped immediately,” said the President of the German Nature Conservation Ring, Kai Niebert. It is a “foundation for geopolitics and Eastern integration, but certainly not a climate foundation.”

Deutsche Umwelthilfe called on the federal government to review not only Nord Stream 2, but also all import projects for natural gas, including planned terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG). On Monday, the Naturschutzbund Deutschland provisionally blocked a resumption of laying work for Nord Stream 2 in the German exclusive economic zone by objection to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency.