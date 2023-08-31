After Spain’s World Cup victory, football boss Luis Rubiales gave an unsolicited kiss to player Jennifer Hermoso. That kiss leads to fiery discussion in Spanish society. According to correspondent Oumaima Abalhaj, the kiss shows how the country is divided between the old macho culture and feminism.

Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP

