Home page politics

Split

The first to congratulate the Emir of Qatar, the Taliban in Afghanistan and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

This article lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with Europe. Table Professional Briefing before – Europe had published it first.Table on May 30, 2023.

Also EUCommission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel were not long in coming – and congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his re-election.

Erdoğan was confirmed in office on Sunday with around 52 percent of the votes. His challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu came to 48 percent. Voter turnout was 85 percent, and the election was overshadowed by allegations of manipulation. For example, Kılıçdaroğlu complained that Erdoğan had been favored by the media loyal to the state. Election observers were attacked in the south-eastern Turkish town of Mardin. Erdoğan distributed banknotes to his supporters on election day.

Table.Media newsletter Receive 30 days free access to further exclusive information of the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

Relations with Türkiye of “strategic importance”

But that did not prevent the EU and NATO from accepting the result without further examination. “Congratulations on your re-election, President,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “I look forward to developing relations between the EU and the Türkiye expand further,” said von der Leyen. It is of “strategic importance” to advance these relations “for the benefit of our peoples”.

The Foreign Affairs Commissioner Josep Borrell and the EU Commissioner responsible for enlargement Olivér Várhelyi made similar statements. The EU has a “strategic interest” in close cooperation, they wrote in a joint statement. It is also about a “stable and secure environment in the eastern Mediterranean”.

But the relationship between Brussels and Ankara is tense. There has been no progress since the controversial refugee deal of 2016. The EU accession promised in 1999 has been on hold for years. The “strategic cooperation” is not progressing either. Erdoğan not only made life difficult for EU members Finland and Sweden when they sought NATO membership. He continues to stall Sweden. He also regularly threatens Greece and Cyprus – and undermines Western sanctions against Russia. However, nobody wants to risk a break. Turkey is too important for that, they say in Brussels.

Weber: Cancel Türkiye’s EU membership

Erdoğan is still needed – for Sweden’s NATO accession, but also for the continuation of the grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine and for a peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

At the same time, it is being recognized that Turkey under Erdoğan is neither willing nor able to meet the conditions for EU accession. The deficits in democracy and the rule of law are too great. The election only made the problems even bigger.

Hardly any EU politician would like to say this so clearly. Only the head of the conservative European People’s Party, Manfred Weber, speaks plain language. Weber calls for calling off EU accession and opening a new chapter. “The last few years have shown that a close partnership is important, but that nobody wants full membership of Turkey in the EU anymore,” the CSU politician told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “We have to put this process on hold because it blocks better relations more than it supports it.” Rather, the “right time has come for a general restart between the EU and Turkey on a realistic basis,” Weber continued.

EU is ill-prepared for restart

But what a restart should look like is unclear. The EU is ill-prepared. Until the presidential election, she did nothing to reorganize the tense relations. Brussels has not even campaigned for democratization in Turkey. The European Parliament did not even send election observers, as is usual. In addition, Parliament has undertaken not to comment on the election and its results. Apparently one fears being accused of interference.

The EU Commission also held back. After the first ballot, von der Leyen was content with praising the high turnout. She found no encouraging words for the democratic opposition and developed no plan for the future.

Huge problems in the country

It therefore remains unclear how relations with Turkey are to be expanded. After 20 years Erdoğan they have reached a low point. Von der Leyen should be happy if he doesn’t smash more porcelain – and do his homework first.

They are huge: Turkey’s economy is on the rocks, inflation and exorbitant living costs have plunged millions of Turks into poverty. After the earthquake in south-east Turkey in February, the sluggish reconstruction effort has to be pushed ahead.

The EU has promised help – now Erdoğan has to get down to business and fulfill his election promises. Another touchstone from Brussels’ point of view is Sweden’s accession to NATO. Only when the Turkish President relinquishes his veto will the way be clear for a new start in the EU.