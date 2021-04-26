The new modified version of the European Union tire labeling regulations comes into force and will be applicable as of May 1, 2021. This implies several changes both in the content of the labeling and in how the information contained in the label should appear. The new labels include three classification criteria: fuel efficiency, wet grip and grip, and noise emission.

The new labeling includes the same three classification categories as before, yet the wet grip and grip and fuel efficiency categories have been revised. to resemble those on the labeling of appliances and other consumer products. The categories devoid of content have been eliminated, and the classification scale is from A to E. There are also new features in the marking of the noise emission category, with a marking with letters from A to C, but maintaining the same decibel levels.

In addition to the previous marking criteria, the new labeling regulation introduces grip marking and adherence on snow as well as the marking of the grip and the adhesion on ice. A tire approved for the most extreme conditions on snow is awarded the grip and adhesion marking on snow, and a tire that passes international certification tests according to an approved test methodology is awarded the grip and adhesion marking on ice being able to include these marks in its labeling.

The new labeling includes a QR code which can be scanned to show more information about the tire through the EPREL, European Product Registry for Energy Labeling / European Registry of Products for Energy Labeling. The tire label is also available to download and print through EPREL.

As of May 1, 2021, the European Union It will be the first region in the world to use a label that includes an ice grip pictogram for tires. In addition, the wheels will have a grip symbol in the snow and a QR code that will take them to an extensive database of the European Union. The aim of this new labeling is to provide more information and help consumers to choose the best option for tires in terms of safety and efficiency.

For tires manufactured after April 2021, these new seals will be required, which will gradually start to appear once they are put on sale. In 2012, four season tires, summer tires and studless winter tires, sold within the EU, were the first to use the first labels. Until now, the label requirement applied to passenger car, SUV and van tires, and the required information included rolling resistance, wet grip and noise level.

With the new labeling, the new pictograms are included for the different models of winter tires: grip on snow and ice. In addition, the QR code is added to the label that provides additional information about the tire that leads to a database in the European Union. This requirement does not apply to studded winter tires.

“In practice, wet grip is the opposite of ice grip: developing one generally reduces the other. Tires designed for Central Europe they emphasize the characteristics required for those types of roads, while the ice grip symbol indicates that the tire really works and remains safe in Nordic winter conditions. We do not recommend the use of these types of tires in conditions for which they are not intended, “he says. Matti morri, technical manager of customer service Nokian Tires.

The new system, which will come into effect shortly, may even guide the choice of tires in the field of B2Bas the conditions will now extend to truck and bus tires. In that case, the tire labels have only been used in marketing materials. In addition, these tires will no longer have the ice grip symbol.

«Make a greater emphasis on sustainability it will make the low rolling resistance and fuel economy even more significant. On the other hand, grip on snow is very important, especially in Germany and the Nordic countries. We have to remember to keep a good balance between the different characteristics, “he says. Teppo Siltanen, Product Manager for Nokian Heavy Tires.

Almost 90% of carbon footprint of a tire is generated during use, which is why Nokian Tires has been working for a long time to reduce the rolling resistance of its products since we have decreased it by 8.5% on average compared to 2013. Lower resistance to rolling translates into fuel savings and reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Massive database



‘When the EU wanted to add a rolling resistance label to tires in the early 2000s, the tire industry claimed a wet grip mark alongside it to avoid stressing energy efficiency at the cost of safety. The environmental organizations wanted to include a characteristic related to noise on the label, which led to the original indicating the rolling resistance, wet grip and noise level of the tires, “he says. Jarmo Sunnari, SRA Director of Nokian Tires.

The goals of tire label renewal are to make it easier for tire buyers to choose and improve overall driving safety. Also, the original objective of these was reducing emissions, which is still valid today.

«The tires will have a QR code on your labels that will guide you to a huge database that accumulates information about all tires available on the European market. Product information is matched, making it easy to compare tires, ”says Sunnari.

In the future, the information on tire labels will be further expanded. They will report on abrasion, or tire wear, mileage, or tire life on the road.

How the labels are interpreted



The criteria that stand out in the European tire labeling are the following:

Rolling or rolling resistance, which directly affects fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Wet grip or wet braking distance, which clearly influences safety. Noise waves from the tire tread, which increases noise pollution.

The label graphically reflects three sections.

The first is reserved for rolling resistance. Their ratings range from the letter A, which represents the maximum contribution of the tire to the reduction of fuel consumption of the vehicle, to G. According to a coefficient of rolling resistance or CRR, on a scale from G to A. The relationship is not linear, but for each letter added in alphabetical order, the tire generates an average consumption of approximately 0.5 l / 100 km higher than average, which conversely amounts to a saving of 7.5 %.

Rolling resistance is the force that opposes the rotation of the tire. Contrary to what happens with a glass ball rolling on a marble slab, tires require a degree of flexibility to ensure comfort and grip.

This flexibility leads to deformation of the area of ​​the tire in contact with the pavement. With each revolution of the wheel, the tire deforms, due to the weight of the vehicle. This repeated deformation consumes a lot of energy: at least 20% of the fuel required for movement, in the case of a passenger car.

The second section uses the same scale to measure the grip of the tire on a wet surface, vital to guarantee optimal braking. Again, on a scale from A to G, the first being the best valuation and the last the worst. For each letter added in alphabetical order, the tire’s stopping distance increases by 30 percent.

Below both, three curved bars represent the decibel level the tire causes when rolling. The fewer black bars the more efficient the tire will be in this chapter. The decibels it generates are shown within a black bar. They must be between 71 and 74, within the currently established limits, or between 68 and 71 according to future regulations on the matter.