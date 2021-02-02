By Gérard Le Puill

Since yesterday, regulated electricity prices have increased by 1.6%. Since July 2007, date of opening to competition for individuals, the regulated tariffs for this energy have increased by 60%. In a completely distorted opening to competition at the request of the European Commission, the law obliges EDF to sell a quarter of the electricity production of its nuclear power plants at a loss to allow its competitors to sell energy that they do not produce. Even the 20 hours newspaper on France 2 mocked this aberration on the 1 er February. It is therefore not surprising that households are already paying the bill at a high price. What will happen between now and 2040, when the current government promises that we will only produce electric cars in France?

Released by INSEE on January 19, 2021, a study relating to travel by private car to get to work was of little interest to the main means of information. The INSEE study covers 2017. That year, “74% of working people who say they travel to their place of work use their car, 16% take public transport and 8% use public transport. soft modes of transport (6% walking and 2% cycling). For distances less than 5 kilometers, the car still accounts for 60% of home-to-work trips ”.

But, we read further, “77% of people use the car for distances between 5 and 15 kilometers and 85% between 25 and 30 kilometers. The working people living in the poles of the attraction areas of the cities use the car less often (58%) than those of the crowns or the communes without the attraction of the cities. Thus, outside the catchment areas of cities, 90% of working people use their cars to get to work. However, the dominant use of the automobile is not only linked to the length of the commute to work. In fact, half of the working people living less than a kilometer from their job go to work by car, ”this study further specifies.

Public transport rarely used in the provinces

If public transport is used by 70% of working people residing in Paris and by 44% in “the catchment area of ​​Paris”, Ile-de-France remains an exception. Much of this is likely to be attributed to the length of traffic jams around the capital, which deters many people from using the car when they live in near and mid-suburbs. This is an aspect that INSEE does not seem to have studied. But the Institute indicates that “in the catchment areas of other cities, the use of public transport is much lower. It only concerns 8% of the workforce. This mode of transport is characteristic of the most urbanized areas: 14% of the working population of the poles (excluding Paris) travel by public transport against 4% of the working people living in the crowns and 2% in the municipalities outside the attractions of the cities ”.

The crazy bet of 100% electric and renewable

Although the figures relate to 2017, it is safe to assume that things have not changed much since then across the country. In France, the promise has just been made to stop the construction of cars with heat engines in 2040 to replace them with electric motors, in order to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050. Supposing that this bet is technically winnable less twenty years, it leads to ask other questions including this: what will be the price and carbon footprint of the extraction of raw materials, then the manufacture of cars and their batteries in a world that will soon be lacking copper and many rare metals?

Assuming that this bet is finally won, how will we recharge all these night batteries if, at the same time, as we were recently announced in the name of a surprising duo made up of “Réseau de Transport Électrique” (RTE) and the “International Energy Agency” (IEA), our energy mix will become totally renewable by 2050 with wind turbines and solar in addition to dams? What will be the price of nightly recharging of the minimum wage car battery following very heavy investments in renewable energies? Assuming that everyone can pay, will the cumulative production of wind turbines, solar power and dams be enough to meet demand when these intermittent energies currently only account for 27% in our electricity production mix against around 70 % from nuclear power plants? (1)

Let’s not ignore Fatih Birol’s warning

On January 19, on page 10 of L’Humanité, Laurent Heredia recalled, on behalf of the National Federation of Mines-Energy CGT, that “renewable energies such as wind and solar are intermittent. We must be able to respond to the production deficit at such times (…) The renewal of the nuclear fleet is an immense challenge, but we must not rule out any possibility of medium and long-term production simply because the word nuclear is scary ( …) The problem is that France has chosen to stop research in this sector, unlike other countries ”.

The CGT-Mines-Energie is not alone in saying this. To come back to the RTE-AIE study, let us quote this extract from the words of Fatih Birol, president of the AIE, in “Les Échos” of January 28: “Closing the French nuclear power plants would be a mistake. Nuclear energy is a national asset for France. In recent decades, its development has been one of the components of French economic growth on a technical level, it has proven that it works on a large scale (…) For France, nuclear power and renewable energies are complementary ”, said again Fatih Birol.

We don’t get out of nuclear power like our shower

Because we do not get out of nuclear power as we get out of a shower, especially when its power stations still produce 70% of our electricity in 2021. German nuclear power plants produced three times less than ours. Their total closure for 2022 is already reflected in an increase in the use of coal, gas and even maize harvested green, whose production has doubled in area in recent years across the Rhine. Because it is now used to supply slurry pits without going through the belly of cows. This makes it possible to increase the production of subsidized methane gas that is transformed into electricity. Suddenly, the race for hectares has doubled the price of farmland in recent years in our neighbor.

In France, accelerating the phase-out of nuclear power would mean driving up the price of electricity and suffering untimely cuts due to the intermittent production of wind turbines and solar power. Explaining it to the French is also part of the fight against global warming, if we want to lead this fight in a coherent way.