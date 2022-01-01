<div id=""><!-- IMAGE --><div class="voc-img-container "><picture><div class="voc-horizontal voc-img-icon-link"><noscript><img src="https:\/\/static.laverdad.es\/www\/multimedia\/202112\/30\/media\/cortadas\/VF1LCPT1-RhhxOH1Vja5QKB7JUeZ7zfP-624x385@La%20Verdad.jpg" alt="Specialists from the Judicial Police and the Scientific Police inspect the drug den where the shooting took place, on the night of November 6, in search of evidence. "\/><\/noscript><\/div><\/picture><p class="figure-caption"><span class="voc-photo-caption">Specialists from the Judicial Police and the Scientific Police inspect the drug den where the shooting took place, on the night of November 6, in search of evidence. \/ <\/span><span class="voc-photo-author">antonio gil \/ agm<\/span><\/p><\/div><!-- INFO CONTAINER --><p><h2 class="voc-sub-title">The owner of the gambling den where the confrontation took place affirms that a criminal clan wanted to impose a 'tax' on him for selling drugs<\/h2><\/p><\/div> .\r\n
Leave a Reply