NAccording to the Icelandic Meteorological Service, the situation surrounding the volcanic eruption in the southwest of the country is stable. The lava flow has decreased significantly compared to the eruption on Tuesday night; it is now only around a quarter of the initial amount. Initially the lava flowed from a four kilometer long fissure. Now only around a third of them are active; Lava now flows primarily from two sources in the fissure.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

Volcanologist Þorvaldur Þórðarson told Icelandic Radio that he expected a “short eruption” and that it could subside before the weekend. It is therefore unlikely that there will be further openings in the fissure from which lava emerges. However, there could be further volcanic eruptions in the area in the coming years. “Unfortunately I don’t think it’s over,” said Þórðarson. The likelihood that such events will repeat themselves in the coming years is high.

No hope of returning to their own homes before Christmas

According to Icelandic volcanologists, there is currently no risk that the lava will endanger settlements or structures. But the lava can therefore reach the road to Grindavík. The town had already been evacuated in mid-November. Emergency services stationed in Grindavík were ordered to leave the area on Tuesday evening.

The decision was made based on an updated risk assessment map from the Icelandic Meteorological Service, which shows there is a risk that new cracks could form.

It is unclear for how long the residents of Grindavík will no longer be allowed into their homes. The mayor of the town with around three and a half thousand inhabitants, Fannar Jónasson, addressed the residents on the municipality's website after the volcanic eruption. There he wrote that the hope of many to return to their homes for Christmas had been destroyed by the eruption.







Now it is important to solve the problems of accommodating those families who do not yet have secure accommodation for the coming weeks and months. Fannar told Icelandic Radio that the apartments people now lived in were often only available for short periods of time. This is an unacceptable situation. “There are too many families in Grindavík who have not found long-term accommodation.”