02/26/2025



Updated at 04: 52h.





The screams do not educate, they damage. And science has a lot to say about it. According to studies by universities such as Harvard and Pittsburgh, growing in an environment where shouts are frequent can leave deep traces in the emotional development of children and adolescents.

This evidences, in fact, scientific evidence. A study by Harvard University concluded that repeated screams can alter the development of brain areas related to emotional regulation and self -esteem. These areas, such as the prefrontal cortex and the limbic system, explains Sonia Martinez. founder and director of the centers It grows well“They are essential to manage stress and build healthy relationships.”

In addition, Pittsburgh University revealed that constant exposure to shout can generate an impact similar to physical abuse at the emotional level, triggering problems such as anxiety, insecurity and an increase in chronic stress levels. This demonstrates that the screams not only affect momentarily, but They leave a mark that can accompany children to adulthood.

Among the long -term effects involved in the screams at home, three stand out, warns the director of these centers. “If the screams are repeated over time, they would affect the areas of the brain related to emotional regulation and self -esteem, causing serious emotional difficulties.” Another relevant aspect is that the children, this expert warns, “tend to replicate to adulthood the dynamics that lived as children. This repetition of patterns is usually common ». Grow between screams -Añade-, in fact, it can predispose to suffer disorders such as anxiety ».









The first thing to know, Martínez Lomas suggests, “is that A cry does not make us bad parents nor will our children mark for life. What really leaves a mark is repeated dynamics and lack of repair. If we have shouted, the best thing we can do is talk to our children when we are calmer. Something as simple as saying: “Forgive, before I have shouted you and I shouldn’t have to do it. I was tired and fleded, but that is not your fault.” That not only calms the situation, but also teaches them that we are all wrong and we can fix it ».

Now, it is not enough to apologize and continue the same. «If the cry has emerged because we have lost patience, the next time we can try to change our reaction before reaching the limit. For example, if we always end up screaming when it is bath time and our children ignore, instead of repeating the same pattern we can prove another approach: warn with time, accompany them in the process or turn it into something fun instead of an order direct. And if we feel that the screams have become too frequent, it may be a good time to ask ourselves what is surpassing us and what changes can we make at home to improve the environment. Sometimes, Small adjustments in the routine or in the way in which we ask things make a big difference ».

Recommendations

He antidote would be “Betting on respectful communication and emotional intelligence, which are key tools to build a home full of connection and respect,” says Martínez Lomas. Something that, he acknowledges, is not as evident how to put into practice. «Many families live with a very high level of stress. It is not easy to manage the work, the house, the daily responsibilities and, in addition, to educate with patience. But there is something that can help us reduce tension: adjust our expectations ».

Sometimes, without realizing it, this expert continues, «we expect too much from us pampering and our children. We want everything to be in order, that routines flow without stumbling, that they obey the first … and when reality does not fit that idea (because life with children is unpredictable), we exploit. What can we do? First, understand that children are children. They are not prvocating us when they take time to wear their shoes or when they are distracted while we talk to them. They are simply in their world. If instead of reacting with the automatic “Do it now!” We change the chip and think “Ok, it is not doing it on purpose, I help you focus”, we avoid a lot of emotional wear. “

Another practical key, says this psychologist, «is to avoid critical moments. If we know that the mornings are chaotic, we can anticipate leaving the clothes prepared or having a clear routine. If the afternoons are an lack of control, it may have to simplify activities or reduce the number of instructions we give at the same time. It’s not about being perfect, but about making our lives a little easier. And something very important, recalls: «asking for help is not a failure. We cannot always with everything. If one day we are at the limit, it is better to say “I need a moment” before the situation overflows us and we end up screaming. Children learn much more than they see in us than what we tell them ».

It is possible to educate without shoutingconcludes the founder of the centers well, provided we practice calm. «If you feel you lose control, take a moment to breathe before answering. Even if you have to connect first: look in your son’s eyes, put on your height and talk to her in a leisurely tone and try to validate your emotions. Recognize what you feel to be able to guide you better. But, above all, remember that children do not need shouts to learn; They need guidance, patience and love»He concludes.