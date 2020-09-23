The Swedish housing group Heimstaden Bostad wants to buy almost 4,000 apartments in Berlin for over 800 million euros. It is remarkable. The corona pandemic has hardly left its mark on the German housing market, but rents in Berlin have recently fallen.

There are also sharp ones Regulation through government intervention like the rent cover. In October, this will ensure that many long-term tenants in the portfolio also benefit from state-decreed tenancy exemptions.

From an investor’s point of view, that should be a deterrent. That the Swedish group still invests in Berlin, could have a strategic signal effect for the industry.

Because residential real estate can still be economical and even promise extra profit when sold later. Whether the deal will pay off remains to be seen for those houses that are on the Swedes’ shopping list in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg.

Because they are located in a “social conservation area”, the draft purchase agreements must be submitted to the district for approval. The department of Construction City Councilor Schmidt is currently obtaining reports on the “market value” of these properties.

Then it will show whether after deducting the costs of financing and management there is still something left over as a “return”. But even if that is not the case, some financial investors buy the property anyway. Because they speculate that their value will rise and that they will make a profit when they are later sold.

Why do the Scandinavians come to Berlin of all places?

Berlin is a “brand”, a brand, as the saying goes: the only German metropolis that is mentioned in the same breath as Paris, London or New York. And in the corona crisis, the really big party is over. But even the Berghain is now open again as a museum. And Berlin is coping much better with the pandemic than Madrid or other metropolises.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de. ]

This is another reason why many economies are betting on a stronger upswing in this country than in the rest of Europe as soon as a vaccine is available. That in turn would stimulate the influx of young, qualified workers into the region. These new Berliners need an apartment, and because there is already a lack of it, rents and prices will rise again.

Why doesn’t the rent cap scare off investors as intended?

The rent cap could already be tipped by the Federal Constitutional Court in the middle of next year. But even if it doesn’t, the law expires after five years. Then at the latest the cold wind of the market will blow again. At least that’s what investors like billionaire Ivar Tollefsen and the managers of the Heimstaden company he controls believe.

In addition, international financial investors tend to assume the global situation on the capital market and have few alternatives to park their capital. There is no longer any interest; there is a risk of penalty interest on deposits. Government bonds don’t throw anything anymore.

Investors have invested some of the money in the stock market anyway. You need real estate and its stable rental income to spread the risk.

How does the controversial green building city council of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg rate the major investment?

As a “crisis situation”, says Florian Schmidt, building district councilor of the Greens in Berlin-Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg. Because with this deal, the “urban structure” is shifting a bit in favor of “financial market-driven major investments”.

The Norwegian billionaire Ivar Tollefsen is behind the Heimstaden group. Photo: Heimstaden / promo

The purchase would be at the expense of landlords oriented towards the common good, such as state-owned housing companies, cooperatives or smaller homeowners, who do not see tenants as a purely “financial mathematical” variable that has to be pressured to meet the company’s return expectations.

Will the district exercise its right of first refusal?

“We’re checking that,” says building councilor Schmidt. This is possible for five of 16 houses from the first known deal by the Norwegian investor. These are located within milieu protection areas. “But some of the houses are quite expensive,” Schmidt continues.

This is due to the fact that around half of the apartments are rented out furnished and therefore more expensive than the rent brake allows. These rents will only have to be reduced when the rent cap is introduced in October. Schmidt has “the impression that purchase prices are paid and then speculation that the rent cap will tip”.

How does the Senator for Urban Development and Housing assess the Scandinavians’ entry?

“If Heimstaden has a long-term perspective and positions itself here as a partner, that doesn’t have to be bad,” says Urban Development Senator Sebastian Scheel (Linke). It will be crucial whether the company signs avoidance agreements.

[Wo entstehen neue Wohnungen – konkret in Ihrem Kiez? Eines der Top-Themen in unseren Newslettern aus den zwölf Bezirken. Die Newsletter gibt es kostenlos und schnell hier: leute.tagesspiegel.de]

In this way, a house buyer submits to social standards in terms of rent and the termination of contracts, which are just as fair as those of state-owned companies. Its aim is to protect the resident population from displacement. “But we are also preparing to exercise the right of first refusal for the apartments located in conservation areas,” says Scheel.

In this case, a state-owned company enters the private contract and buys instead of the private investor. If necessary, the Senate must inject equity capital if the residential properties are uneconomical because of the high price without a grant. “But we don’t buy every property, we check every individual case.”

Could Helmstaden also be expropriated, as a referendum demands?

Heimstaden is said to have almost 4,000 apartments on the shopping list – and would thus be large enough for the expropriation plans of the popular initiative “Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co.”. “On Tuesday we paved the way in the Senate for the House of Representatives to deal with the instrument of socialization,” says Scheel.

“We agree in the Senate that we expressly support the aim of the initiative to have to expand the portfolio of publicly-managed apartments in Berlin.”

What do the tenant representatives say about the investor?

The boss of the Berlin tenants’ association, Reiner Wild, says: “The company approached us and wants to talk”. There is an interest in a good relationship with the tenants. “On the other hand, it was also heard that Heimstaden does not want to sign an avoidance agreement.”

That, in turn, speaks against management oriented towards the common good. The same applies to the pension funds, which are supposed to be involved in the company. As a rule, they expected a return of three percent.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können ]

Wild says: With an investment of almost 4,000 apartments at an estimated average price of more than 3,500 euros per square meter, you can only bet on the end of the rent cap Heat up the extension of the lid. “

What does the purchase mean for tenants in Berlin?

In principle, rental contracts are valid, regardless of the change in ownership. They cannot simply be terminated. A conversion into condominiums and their sale would be conceivable. However, some of the houses are located in environmental protection areas, in which tenants have a right of first refusal for seven years.

If another buyer comes after that, he cannot terminate the tenant for another five years on the grounds that he needs it himself. The tenants in the environmental protection areas have a relatively long protection against dismissal.

A special case are fixed-term rental contracts that the previous owner of some of the houses in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg had concluded. According to lawyers of the Mietergemeinschaft eV, these contracts can be converted into regular rental contracts. An examination from the housing office is still pending.