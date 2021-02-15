When a list of the planned vaccine deliveries for this year was published two weeks ago, the federal government warned that changes to forecasts were “not unusual”.

The setback of the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi in the development of a vaccine in the corona pandemic now raises the first questions as to whether the approximately 324 million doses of the proposed manufacturers can actually be delivered in full.

Sanofi informed the Tagesspiegel on Monday that the company is aiming for approval for the vaccine candidate, which has also been ordered by Germany, in cooperation with the British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) as planned in the fourth quarter of this year.

However, it became public on Sunday that the second vaccine candidate, the vaccine developed with US partner Translate Bio, will not be available this year. That said the head of the drug manufacturer Sanofi, Paul Hudson, the Sunday newspaper “Le Journal du Dimanche”. So far, Sanofi had assumed that approval would be possible in the second half of 2021.

Sanofi has also been struggling with a delay in its first vaccine candidate, which is due to be delivered to Germany at the end of the year, for a long time. The two companies announced in December that the drug did not produce adequate immune system responses in older adults. The phase 2 study is scheduled to start in February.

An overview by the Federal Ministry of Health, which is available to the Tagesspiegel, shows that Germany is expecting at least 27.5 million doses of Sanofi this year. The plan is still in place.

However, a postponed delivery of the Sanofi vaccine would not have any impact on the statement by Chancellor Angela Merkel that every citizen could be offered a vaccination by the end of the summer. Because, as mentioned, the Sanofi vaccine was only planned for the last quarter of 2020 anyway.

By the end of September alone, the government continues to expect more than 220 million vaccine doses from Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Curevac. Of these vaccines, only those from Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca are used. When the vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and Curevac will be approved is still unclear.

The approved vaccines are sufficient for Merkel’s plan

But what if the latter manufacturers also couldn’t deliver their vaccines as planned? After all, the federal government points to “considerable uncertainties among pharmaceutical companies” in its list. In the third and fourth quarters, Germany expects a total of 61.3 million vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson and Curevac, 45 million of them by the end of September.

So that means: Even with Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca, with around 175 million expected vaccination doses, there would still be enough to make every citizen a vaccination offer. Provided that these manufacturers do not experience unexpected production downtimes or other problems.

Meanwhile, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides announced a fast-track procedure for adapting already approved corona vaccines to virus mutations. “We have now decided that a vaccine that has been improved by the manufacturer on the basis of the previous vaccine to combat new mutations no longer has to go through the entire approval process,” she told the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “It will therefore be faster to have suitable vaccines available without compromising on safety.”

The USA and Great Britain – unlike the EU – had approved the first corona vaccines much faster in an emergency procedure and are therefore now much further ahead in vaccinating risk groups than Germany and France, for example.

In the USA, more than 50 million vaccine doses have now been administered (around 330 million inhabitants), in Great Britain more than 15 million (around 66 million inhabitants). In Germany, on the other hand, there are only around four million (around 83 million inhabitants) and in France fewer than three million (around 67 million inhabitants).

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn again admitted errors in the preparations for the corona vaccinations at the weekend. “The European ordering process was sometimes not fast enough and we didn’t explain enough how difficult it would be to get started. That was a mistake, ”said the CDU politician in an interview with the“ Süddeutsche Zeitung ”.

That is also due to the structure. “Our procurement law for contracts in Europe is too strongly characterized by security and routines. That means we’re slower than necessary. ”The situation will improve in the next few weeks. “That is why it is important that the countries now adjust their capacities accordingly.”

According to EU Health Commissioner Kyriakides, at least 700 million doses should be available by the end of September. That is more than enough for 70 percent of the EU population. By the end of June, 300 million doses of the three previously approved vaccines would be available for more than a third of EU citizens. “This number could even increase if the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is added,” said Kyriakides, referring to the US company. (with Reuters)

[In einer vorherigen Version des Textes stand, dass Sanofi in diesem Jahr keinen Impfstoff nach Deutschland liefern kann. Das ist falsch. Bei dem Impfstoff, der in diesem Jahr nicht zur Verfügung stehen wird, handelt es sich um den anderen Impfstoffkandidaten.]