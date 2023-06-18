Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Russian troops allegedly capture Leopard 2 tanks in the Ukrainian war. You can use it to gather insights into armor and vulnerabilities.

Munich/Zaporischja – Has Germany hesitated so long with deliveries of Leopard 2 because Berlin did not want Western components to fall into the hands of the Russian army? This is exactly what has now allegedly happened, the Russian Defense Ministry has claimed, having seen at least one “Leo” on the battlefields of the Ukraine war captured.

Ukraine counteroffensive: Russian army allegedly captures Leopard 2 tanks

The scenario described is said to have happened on the fiercely contested southern sector of the front between Orikhiv and Tokmak. Russian soldiers shared a video on social media inspecting a parked Leo and Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (see video below).

Kiev and the West appease that the Ukrainian army still many supplied western tanks have. It is also unclear whether the Russian armed forces only shot down the “Leos” or whether they were also able to transport them from the battlefield in order to examine them closely. In this way they could of course explore weaknesses in the armor of the “Leo”.

Clearly recognizable: Destroyed and/or abandoned Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and an abandoned Leopard 2 tank of the Ukrainian army (below). The photo is said to have been taken in the Zaporizhia region. © IMAGO/Russian Defense Ministry

Loud star Russian soldiers can be seen on videos wrecking a Leopard 2A4. It is the less modified variant than the 2A6 which, according to other videos, was apparently lost on the front line north of Tokmak in Zaporizhia Oblast. If the 2A4 was actually removed despite an estimated weight of 60 tons, the Russians could now, according to the news magazine, “gain knowledge in two areas. On the one hand, they will study Western technology and thus try to improve their own developments. That will start with the main gun, all the electronics and targeting will be exciting,” the report said.

Ukraine counteroffensive: are the Russians now studying the armor of the Leopard 2?

The structure of the armor is also interesting. “They will try to find the tank’s weak points. About the armor. The so-called composite armor consists of layers of different materials and offers far better protection than pure steel. The Russians will now examine this material mix extensively in the laboratory. In addition, they will know exactly how well the respective areas are protected,” he writes star in his analysis.

In composite armor, different materials are built up in several layers. It can also be studied, for example, how the sensors can be switched off “with which the crew perceives the environment”. Without sight, a tank is ultimately worthless, it is analyzed.

The Ukrainian side had at the beginning of the Ukraine war militarily successfully established that the Russian T-72 tanks are vulnerable in the lower part of the tower, where the ammunition magazine is located. Hit by anti-tank grenades, the ammunition probably exploded in rows of T-72 tanks and thus blew up the entire turret from the tank body. According to an earlier report by star However, the Leopard 2’s weak points are the steep sides of the tower. Why is not specified.

Ukraine War: Russian army reportedly lost thousands of tanks

According to the Ukrainian media project The Kyiv Independentwhich has its information from the General Staff in Kyiv relates, the Russian invasion army has lost an estimated 3977 main battle tanks since February 24, 2022 (as of June 17). The information cannot be independently verified. (pm)