The “Roasted lamb on board” sticker reflects the absurdity of taking care of driving for this reason, when the important thing is to always drive responsibly, taking care of ourselves, the rest of the passengers and other road users.

It is the DGT’s new campaign to promote safe driving during this Christmas, preventing accidents from occurring during trips planned for these dates.

According to Traffic figures, we are in a time of year in which we all become more generous, kinder and more supportive and we behave better in all areas of our lives and we also try to transfer this spirit to the road.

For this reason, this year’s awareness campaign, with a warm and friendly tone, focuses on transmitting this idea of ​​behaving all year round as if we were at Christmas.









This year’s protagonists are a family whom we see leaving their home’s garage by car. The driver and passengers are alert, taking great care to comply with all traffic regulations, also respecting other users, to reach their destination safe and sound. We might think that they are worried about driving in a civil manner, but, in reality, when they arrive we discover, in a twist of script with a touch of humor, that what they were worrying about is the Christmas roast they have in the trunk and that they will share with their loved ones.

Taking into account the increase in travel during these holidays, as well as the number of lunches and dinners with friends and family that are celebrated these days, it is important to insist on the importance of respecting traffic regulations, making the best of ourselves and achieving May this attitude continue throughout the year, not just at Christmas.

With the slogan “Always drive as if you were carrying the main course of Christmas food” and the hashtag #DriveEsConvivir, the campaign can be seen and heard from tomorrow, Friday, December 13, and until next January 5, on television, radio, and print media. , digital media, social networks, cinema and outdoors.

In addition, a specific page has also been created, https://RecetasParaConductorBien.dgt.esin which, in a friendly way in line with the tone of the campaign, driving advice will be offered as if a cooking recipe were being carried out, drawing parallels between the world of gastronomy and that of driving.