20,000 police officers on duty, high costs in the millions. And constantly new pitfalls, around 2010: Suspecting no harm, a beer truck is waved through in front of the exit road from the Dannenberg loading station. Eleven Castor casks are to be transported over the last few kilometers by road to the Gorleben interim storage facility. “Hütt Luxus Pils” is said to have loaded the car.

But inside behind crates of beer there are two Greenpeace activists, the truck stops, a concrete structure is lowered from the truck on the street and attached to the street with steel tubes. The police can only free the activists after twelve hours.

This fight for Gorleben may be over – but the fear is that there will be new Gorleben. Somewhere else.

According to the interim report of the Federal Association for Final Storage (BGE) presented on Monday, 90 regions are eligible.

But the salt dome in Gorleben is no longer considered.

Why is Gorleben out?

The pictures of demonstrators chained in the track bed; the politically unilateral pre-determination of a repository here over 40 years ago “burned” the place. But someone familiar with the process is unhappy that the impression is now again that there was political pressure to prematurely take Gorleben out of the process. Internally, there is a certain closeness between those responsible for BGE and the state politics of Lower Saxony.

“The final repository for nuclear waste will not be in Gorleben. From a Lower Saxony point of view, this is the outstanding result of the first stage in the selection process, ”says Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD). 1.9 billion euros have been invested here for the underground expansion. “You can pour the thing up now,” says an expert. There are 113 containers with highly radioactive nuclear fuel in the aboveground interim storage facility, which were transported here with great effort.

It was Environment Minister Jürgen Trittin (Greens) who decreed that the nuclear waste should also be stored in a decentralized manner at the nuclear power plants so that further facts for a repository next to the interim storage facility below in the salt dome were not created with each transport. From then on, only containers from reprocessing in France and Great Britain came here; this was also stopped with the decisions to restart the search for a repository.

Which regions in Germany could now be considered?

Mayors across the country will now take a close look at the interactive map with the regions. The north of Germany, the east German states, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are particularly affected, but also Brandenburg and parts of Berlin. “The chance of finding a location in Germany for a repository for high-level radioactive waste that offers security for a million years is very good,” says Stefan Studt, CEO of BGE.

In total, the sub-areas cover an area of ​​around 194,000 square kilometers. They have favorable geological conditions to accommodate a repository for highly radioactive waste there, as the BGE reports. This is around 54 percent of the area of ​​the Federal Republic.

Layers of clay with an area of ​​almost 130,000 square kilometers make up the majority of the affected regions. They are mainly located in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg and Brandenburg, and to a lesser extent in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. Crystalline layers are also extensively represented with 81,000 square kilometers as potential repository regions, especially in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Saxony. But: “The size of the sub-areas makes it easy to see that we are still a long way from making a preliminary decision on a location,” said Steffen Kanitz, one of the BGE managing directors on Monday.

What does the report mean for the areas?

“It’s a first intermediate result,” emphasizes Kanitz. The report now mainly excluded regions that are not suitable for a repository. For example, because the clay, salt or crystalline rock layers are not massive enough or have been damaged by mining. Volcanic activity or the possibility of earthquakes could also lead to exclusion. The location must offer the best possible security for a period of one million years and also withstand ice ages.

The regions are now narrowed down further until one region is ultimately left. However, several years will pass before the next report. Time to organize a lot of resistance.

So much will depend on how the parties, states and municipalities feel about the search for a repository. Because without their state offices and their willingness to support the process, it will be difficult.

What are the chances for a repository in Berlin and Brandenburg?

Tesla boss Elon Musk should not be pleased: In the middle of the new Tesla plant near Grünheide, clay rock formations run that could be a possible nuclear waste repository. In Brandenburg in particular, there are larger clay areas and eight areas with rock salt in steep storage. But also parts of the Central German Crystalline Zone – above all granite rock at depths of more than one kilometer. The declared goal is a deep repository. In Berlin, Zehlendorf and clay rock formations under the districts of Reinickendorf and Spandau are mentioned as favorable sub-areas.

An area around the future BER airport in Berlin-Schönefeld is also listed due to favorable geological conditions. However, it is very unlikely that areas near larger settlements will be considered. In Brandenburg, on the other hand, with many sparsely populated areas, the situation is different, since geological formations with all three host rocks that are considered for final disposal occur.

What speaks in favor of the host rocks – and what against them?

Only regions that have geological barriers are eligible – rock formations that are as impermeable as possible with a thickness of at least 100 meters at a depth of at least 300 meters. Crystalline rock has a high strength and is not very temperature sensitive. The granite deposits in Germany, which are mainly in Bavaria and Saxony, could, however, be fissured.

Clay stone is hardly water-soluble, but has the disadvantage that it is less heat-resistant, the heat that is given off to the surrounding mountains should not exceed 100 degrees. Rock salt, widespread in Germany, is practically impermeable, for example to gases. Generating large cavities, which are necessary for the construction of the repository, is not a problem. However, salt is soluble so that water can get through it – a serious disadvantage.

What is the political position on the report?

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) initially seemed to go into resistance. “If you want to discuss broadly, the question remains why you fundamentally exclude Gorleben,” said Söder during the day. The BGE did not give sufficient reasons for this. Billions have now been wasted on exploring the salt dome. If, on the other hand, you consider two thirds of Bavaria to be fundamentally suitable, that is not very effective. “I fear that a lot of people are now very insecure.” He considers the granite found in Bavaria to be unsuitable.

In the evening in the “Tagesthemen” he emphasized that his state government accepted the first interim report in principle. His government is not attacking the scientific results, said. “On the contrary: we have agreed that there will be no blockage, but that everyone will participate.”

Marianne Schieder, chairman of the SPD regional group in Bavaria, accuses Söder of populism: “It cannot be that the CSU has pursued a strict nuclear policy for decades (…) and is now responsible for nuclear waste as far as it can from The AfD is mobilizing in the east with the argument that West German nuclear waste should not end up here – but the waste from GDR nuclear power plants also needs to be disposed of. The Greens stand by the procedure. The principle of “back to the white map” made the process possible, says Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann, a driver of the restart.

What happens now?

The BGE will now carry out preliminary safety investigations in order to further delimit the regions. There, for the first time, other aspects than just geology are used, for example whether there are settlements in the regions. On this basis, the BGE then makes suggestions as to which regions should be explored over the course of the second step. The Bundestag and Bundesrat decide on this. Only in the third step are a few locations also explored underground, which will be decided again in parliament. The search for a repository should be finished by 2031 and the best possible location should be found. It should not be finished until the 2050s. Then the storage begins.