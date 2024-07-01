Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/07/2024 – 4:17

The end of hyperinflation changed the daily lives of families and companies and brought to light other structural problems. Formulators faced opposition from the PT, but took advantage of good international winds. For Brazilians over 35 years old, it is common to have scenes like these in their memory: the family going to the supermarket to do the entire month’s shopping as soon as they received their salary. Using banknotes from a currency that no longer existed, stamped with the new name and the value with three fewer zeros. Store employees always have machines in hand remarking prices.

All of this was left behind with the launch of the real on July 1, 1994, when Fernando Henrique Cardoso was Finance Minister under President Itamar Franco. The currency ended hyperinflation after a series of failed plans and laid the foundations for a macroeconomic system that was finalized in the following years and that continues to this day, based on inflation and fiscal targets, as well as a floating exchange rate.

The arrival of the new currency left positive legacies for families and companies. Stability gave greater predictability over prices, favoring decisions about how much to save and where to invest, and reduced poverty in the short term. The plan also gave greater weight to fiscal responsibility and was accompanied by other changes, such as the privatization of state-owned companies.

But the promise that monetary stability would lead to sustained growth and falling inequality in the long term has not been fulfilled – due to other structural obstacles, which became more evident after the end of high inflation.

Long-term planning

Brazil currently records inflation of around 4% per year. In the 1980s and 1990s, before the real, it used to exceed 10% per month – and reached peaks of up to 80% per month, as in March 1990. In a reality like this, it is very difficult for families and companies to plan your expenses in a balanced way.

For families, the important thing is to buy what they need as quickly as possible after receiving their salary, as everything will be more expensive in a month. You always need to be thinking about how to protect your money from losing value – an even more difficult task for the millions of people who didn’t have inflation-adjusted bank accounts. And the trauma of repeated economic plans with price fixing or account freezing led to decisions that were not always the most efficient.

“People worked with their nerves on edge and a super short horizon, and spent most of their time trying to protect their assets,” economist Marcos Mendes, associate researcher at Insper, tells DW.

For companies, this scenario caused inefficiency. An important decision becomes when to buy products and inputs, as they become more expensive every day. Those that resell physical products are encouraged to maintain large areas of inventory, and those involved in complex supply chains must deal with prices for each item rising at different times.

At the time of hyperinflation, political scientist Daniela Campello, an associate professor at FGV EBAPE, worked as a production engineer and told DW that she dealt directly with the problem of companies trying to maintain large inventories. “It was terrible from the point of view of optimizing production, but it was a necessity because of the economy,” she says.

Since the adoption of the new currency, except in the first year of the FHC government, when the real was still taking its first steps, annual inflation has never been above 13%.

Short-term poverty reduction

Another positive effect of the real, recorded in the first year of its adoption, was the reduction in the proportion of poor people in Brazil, associated with the end of hyperinflation and adjustments to the minimum wage.

According to the IBGE Monthly Employment Survey, which measures labor income in the country’s largest metropolitan regions, in June 1994 around 34% of this population was below the poverty line. In September 1995, this figure was around 25.5%.

Hyperinflation was especially damaging to the poorest because, excluded from the banking system, they suffered more from the constant loss of purchasing power. “At that time, the poor had no way of protecting their income from overwhelming inflation,” says Mendes.

Another factor that contributed to the reduction of poverty was the readjustment of the minimum wage. In 1995, in his first year in Planalto, FHC granted an adjustment of 42.9% – the largest in his eight years of government. According to a study by Ipea, this accounted for 60% of the reduction in poverty in the period mentioned.

However, the trend of poverty reduction was not maintained in the long term. After the decline in 1995, the proportion of poor people remained relatively stable until the end of the FHC government, and only began to fall significantly again in 2003, with the introduction of the Bolsa Família program in the first government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Fiscal responsibility and privatizations

One of the central points of the currency stabilization program was to commit to balancing public accounts. At the federal level, this translated into the adoption of primary surplus targets, which guide the government to spend less than it collects, excluding interest payments – with the aim of keeping public debt under control or reducing it.

One of the arguments for the privatization of large state-owned companies during the FHC government, such as the Telebrás System, was also to obtain extraordinary revenues to balance public accounts and consolidate the real. Increasing the efficiency of these companies was another argument.

The search for fiscal responsibility was also reflected in the states. State public banks, which acted as financiers for state governments, revealed major structural imbalances after the end of hyperinflation, and the first FHC government promoted the renegotiation of state debts in 1997.

In this process, the Union assumed the debts of the states, which should be paid under advantageous conditions, and in return required them to make fiscal adjustments and privatize state-owned companies, including state banks. According to Mendes, this mechanism had positive effects on the balance of state accounts for around ten years, but lost strength after the easing of rules during the Lula government and the commodities boom, which encouraged an increase in expenses without there being a sustainable increase in revenues.

At an event last week at the FHC Foundation in São Paulo, about the 30 years of the real, Rubens Ricupero, who succeeded FHC as Finance Minister, stated that fiscal responsibility was the element that “suffered the least” from the real, and that Brazil, after an initial phase of improvement, is now getting worse in this aspect.

Low growth and high interest rates

The idea that monetary stability would stimulate private investment and lead to economic growth has not produced long-term results, and the reasons for this are varied and the subject of debate among experts.

Mendes points out, among the reasons, that Brazil continues to have a large public sector with more state-owned companies than it needs, which, according to him, hinders the increase in productivity. Other reasons, he says, are an economy that is not very open to international competition and lobbies from specific sectors that manage to maintain inefficient public subsidies.

After the stabilization promoted by the real, Brazil also remained among the countries with the highest real interest rates in the world. Explanations for this are also controversial. Mendes points to the chronic imbalance in the public sector, which forces the government to take out more loans to finance its debt and puts pressure on interest rates.

For Campello, the size of the public debt does indeed have an impact on the profitability of those who lend to the government, but she mentions other possible reasons, such as an inertial aspect of the financial market and little banking competition.

PT opposition

Lula met with FHC last Monday, on the day that the FHC Foundation held its event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the real. However, in 1994, the stabilization plan faced strong opposition from the PT, which was then preparing Lula’s second candidacy for the presidency.

The PT’s argument was that the Real Plan would be made at the expense of the poorest – Lula said that the initiative was “electoral fraud” and that it would “only freeze misery”. Four years later, after the success of the real, the PT member recognized that the monetary stability brought by the plan was positive and had a relevant effect on the purchasing power of the poorest – and ran his campaign that year based on criticism of low growth and the lack of social programs for the lower classes.

The toucan won that re-election in the first round. Campello, who carried out research analyzing how variations in commodity prices and interest rates in the United States impact the popularity of Brazilian governments, said that support for the president deviated from that predicted by his model at two moments in history, one being of them the period under FHC after the stabilization of the currency.

Brazilian jabuticaba?

The debate about the 30 years of the real, in Campello’s opinion, gains in precision if it is accompanied by the international context. She highlights that the plan was “very ingenious” and brought a structural change to Brazil – but mentions that several Latin American countries managed to stabilize their currencies at the same time.

Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, among others, also managed to overcome high inflation in the 1990s – like Argentina, this in an unsustainable way. “The world was favorable at that time for this type of stabilization program, and it was great that it took advantage,” he says.

In a survey conducted in 2003, she concluded that the success of the real was helped by the dynamics of the international financial market, which included the fall in interest rates in the United States and the Brady Plan, launched by the US Treasury to restructure the external debt of developing countries.

Campello argues that the Plano Real represented the “great moment of neoliberalism” in South America, which produced some public goods such as monetary stability, but whose model was insufficient to address inequality and poverty.