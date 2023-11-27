The hostages released by Hamas and the Palestinian prisoners released by Israel until now were “easy to release,” says Wassim Nasr, a France 24 terrorism specialist. In the expert’s opinion, they did not have much value in terms of negotiation, which shows that this is just the beginning of a process that will become more complicated as the release requests refer to representative figures for the parties.

Eleven new hostages with dual nationality were released by Hamas on Monday, November 27, including three French, two Germans and six Argentines. This brings to 69 the total number of hostages released since the start of the truce on November 24. At the same time, Israel has released 150 Palestinian prisoners in that period, including three women and 30 minors this Monday.

Not counting the 19 hostage releases negotiated outside the agreement with Israel – one Russian-Israeli, seventeen Thais and one Filipino – Hamas has so far only released women, children and the elderly.

“It is not surprising, because we must not forget that these are the most complicated people to maintain in logistical terms,” ​​said Wassim Nasr, a France 24 journalist specializing in terrorism. “By releasing them, Hamas takes off a burden, because taking care of small children or the elderly who have to be moved regularly remains a difficult task,” Nasr said.

“Hamas is a cynical movement, so, of course, it chose its list to maximize the media effect for its benefit,” maintains, for his part, Yonathan Arfi, president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (Crif), interviewed. on November 24 by Europe 1. “Of course he chose the children to give himself, in a certain way, an honorable and charitable image, but let’s not fool ourselves, this emotion that runs through us all at that moment is part of the strategy of Hamas communication,” Arfi said.

“Hostages of lesser value”

The nearly 240 hostages kidnapped by Hamas during its October 7 attack, in which 1,200 people died in Israel, each have an exchange value. However, not all hostages amount to the same in these types of negotiations, according to Nasr.

“Hamas is currently releasing lower value hostages,” Nasr said.

“For example, there is currently a ratio of one hostage for every three Palestinian prisoners released by Israel, while the previous ratio, at the time of the release of Franco-Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit – in October 2011), was one hostage for every 1,000 Palestinian prisoners released. Hamas knows that it has many other hostages that it will be able to capitalize on in other ways, particularly soldiers and senior officers of the Israeli Army,” said the journalist specializing in terrorism.

On the Israeli side, according to the agreement agreed with Hamas, the 150 released prisoners are only women and young people under 19 years of age, accused or convicted of attacking Israelis in the West Bank and Jerusalem, but without attempting their lives.

“We can see that for both sides today, the people who are released on both sides are those who find it easy,” Nasr stressed. “We have not yet entered the difficult part of the negotiations. Because cWhen Israel begins to consider releasing people much more valuable to Hamas, it will be much more difficult to justify it to Israeli public opinion and to the country’s own Army.“he added.

“Hamas gains popularity in the West Bank”

Yahya Sinouar, the man behind the October 7 attack and head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, was one of 1,027 prisoners freed in 2011 in exchange for Gilad Shalit. And if Hamas was able to obtain so many releases twelve years ago for a single soldier, it is easy to imagine that it will want at least the same number for each soldier it retains today. “We are only at the beginning of the process,” Nasr said, while there are more than 7,000 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

Meanwhile, the releases obtained in the last four days have allowed Hamas to score points in a context of political stagnation, increased settlement activity in the West Bank, Israeli incursions into Gaza and normalization of relations between Arab countries and Israel.

“Although Israel has not yet released any important prisoners, they represent added value for Hamas in its competition with Fatah,” Nasr said. “After expelling its longtime rival from Gaza in 2007, Hamas is gaining popularity in the West Bank,” he said.

A recent survey by the Israeli newspaper Ha’Aretz, conducted between October 21 and November 7 by the Arab World Research and Development Group (Awrad) in the West Bank and three cities in the southern Gaza Strip, shows that almost 59.3% of respondents “fully support the military operation carried out by the Palestinian resistance led by Hamas on October 7.”

“Prisoners are what has always united Palestinians,” Qaddoura Farès, head of the Palestinian Authority’s Prisoners Commission, told the AFP news agency. Despite his silence on the issue, the Palestinian Authority seems to be the big loser, especially the image of its president, Mahmoud Abbas, absent from the celebrations in the West Bank on the occasion of the return of the freed prisoners.

Text adapted from its original French version