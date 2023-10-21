Argentines will elect a new president on October 22 in the first round. The candidates are five: the ultra Javier Milei, who leads the polls; the Peronist and current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa; the conservative Patricia Bullrich; the current governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, and the left-wing deputy Myriam Bregman. If any of them obtains 45% of the votes or 40% and ten points ahead of the second, they will be president; If not, there will be a second round on November 19. These are the main proposals of the candidates for the Casa Rosada.

In the electoral platforms they presented before the August primaries, the parties emphasize, above all, macroeconomic issues, employment, education, health, security and democracy, although without detailing precisely what measures will allow them to achieve these objectives. After the results of the primaries, in which Milei was the candidate with the most votes (29.8%) followed by Massa, Bullrich, Schiaretti and Bregman, the candidates adjusted their offers.

Javier Milei: dollarize, shrink the State and protect the child “from conception”

Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, on October 18. MATIAS BAGLIETTO (REUTERS)

Ultra Javier Milei, candidate of the far-right party La Libertad Avanza, jumped into politics from television studios. He distances himself from the “political caste” and presents himself as a outsider, although he has been a deputy since 2021. Milei proposes a “comprehensive reform” to “return to being the thriving country” of the beginning of the 20th century. The candidate understands that “the meddling of the paternalistic State” has been the beginning of all the evils in the country and that “reversing and achieving” an improvement will take 35 years.

Milei promises, among other things, “a sharp cut in public spending by the State” and lower taxes; labor “flexibility” for the creation of private employment and a “unilateral opening” to international trade. His star proposal has been the dollarization of the economy, a measure that different economists have considered unviable at this time because the reserves of the country’s Argentine Central Bank are in the red. The candidate also says that he is going to “liquidate” the Central Bank and “progressively” eliminate social plans and cut retirement and pension funds.

As part of his plan to shrink the State, the candidate also promises to reduce the number of ministries from 18 to eight. During the campaign, a video went viral in which he crossed out one by one the ministries that he would eliminate if he came to power. Social Development, Health and Education, according to his program, will merge into one, “Human Capital.” Other ministries, such as Women, Gender and Diversity, would directly disappear. “I believe in equality before the law,” he justified. Instead, he will expand the National Defense and Homeland Security budget. Leading him will be his running mate, Victoria Villarruel, a daughter and granddaughter of soldiers who deny the dictatorship.

Milei also defends protecting the child “from conception”, that is, preventing the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, which has been legal since 2020, and repealing laws such as comprehensive sexual education; She proposes creating a “system of vouchers educational check” and handing over the budget for education to parents “instead of giving it to the ministry”; He claims to want to study lowering the age of imputability, deregulate the “legal market” for firearms and prohibit the entry into the country of “foreigners with criminal records.” It aligns itself internationally with the United States and Israel. After his unexpected victory in the primaries, he has qualified some of his proposals. The candidate had defended, for example, the free sale of organs and in the last presidential debate he retracted it.

Sergio Massa: cancel the debt with the IMF and video surveillance against crime

Sergio Massa in Buenos Aires, on October 17. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

Sergio Massa, chosen as the “unity” candidate of Peronism hours before the deadline to do so expired, must convince the electorate that he can improve the situation of Argentines if he reaches the Casa Rosada as president; Currently, as Minister of Economy, he is part of the Government of a country that is close to 140% inflation and where 40% of the population lives in poverty. Now aligned with Kirchnerism, after being confronted, Massa is the candidate of an alliance that in its electoral platform holds the Government of Mauricio Macri, who governed between 2015 and 2019, responsible for “multiplying and aggravating” the country’s problems and marks four paths to “rebuild” the “Homeland”.

The text says that if it retains power, the coalition will go towards “a new democratic pact”, which “was interrupted” with the attack against the vice president, Cristina Kirchner, in September of last year; towards “an indisputable economic independence”; towards “an inalienable political sovereignty” and towards “a long-awaited social justice.” The platform sets some objectives, such as implementing a comprehensive policy of access to land, housing and decent habitat; strengthen national public companies; develop an environmental policy “for adaptation and mitigation to climate change”; “rehierarchize” the ministries of Health, Labor and Science and Technology, promote an “educational revolution” or “deepen” memory policies.

outside of the electoral platform, the candidate-minister has focused, above all, on economic measures. In interviews, Massa raised four macroeconomic aspirations: “Fiscal order, trade surplus, accumulation of reserves (…) and development with inclusion.” One of the priorities that Massa has raised is to cancel 100% of the debt with the International Monetary Fund, which he has been negotiating as minister. In terms of security, Massa has said that he will do “the same thing” that he did in the municipality of Tigre when he was mayor: implement a video surveillance system for the prevention and monitoring of crime, in addition to using “satellite systems and drones on the border.” ” to combat drug trafficking.

Patricia Bullrich: maximum security prisons and professionalized public employment

Patricia Bullrica, on October 14. CRISTINA SILLE (REUTERS)

Conservative candidate Patricia Bullrich faced the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in a fierce contest that ended in August. He represented the most moderate sector of the center-right alliance while she embodied the hardest wing. In the electoral platform of her alliance, Together for Change, the joint proposals presented before the primaries were expressed. The text clarifies that each candidate will give “their imprint.”

Bullrich has been more comfortable talking about security, a portfolio he led during Mauricio Macri’s government, and in directing his criticism of Kirchnerism. The candidate stated in one of her spots campaign before August that strength was needed “to order the country” and “recover the dialogue that we lost.” In terms of security, the electoral platform proposes the “transfer of federal forces from the border to critical areas”; use “Means of the Armed Forces” in “support, transportation and logistics tasks”, build maximum security prisons and improve the working conditions of the Police.

In a campaign that has revolved around the economic issue, Bullrich has had difficulties expressing its proposals on this matter. The alliance proposes a “stabilization plan” to reduce inflation and defends “ending the exchange rate trap” “quickly”; It promises to “create quality private employment”, “end informality” and put a stop to “the labor trial industry”, in addition to eliminating some taxes, withholdings and releasing export quotas. The text also talks about “improving the competitiveness of the energy sector” while “protecting environmental sustainability.”

Bullrich’s electoral platform proposes creating an “austere, efficient and modern” State. To this end, he promises to prohibit nepotism by law and professionalize public employment, in addition to demanding from state-owned companies “transparency standards similar to those of companies listed on the Stock Exchange,” among other measures. He also defends “social policies that generate autonomy” and an “urgent” change in the educational system. In foreign policy, the text promises to support multilateralism – although Bullrich rejected Argentina’s entry into the BRICS in August – and defend “sovereignty in the Malvinas.”

Juan Schiaretti: “real” federalism and eliminating withholdings on exports

Juan Schiaretti leaving the debate on October 8, in Buenos Aires. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

The right-wing Peronist Juan Schiaretti, who has governed the province of Córdoba – the second largest electoral district in the country after the province of Buenos Aires – for three terms, is running as a candidate for the We Do for Our Country force. He proposes a “real federalism” where “resources and efforts are distributed equitably” and the provinces receive “the treatment that the Constitution assures them” while working together with the national Executive “in a coordinated manner.” The program presents as a priority, for example, the “reconstruction of the railway system” and the construction of “safe routes” throughout the country.

In economic matters, Schiaretti proposes “prudence and discipline” in monetary issuance to lower inflation, rejects a “wild adjustment” to achieve a “sustained balance of public accounts” and supports eliminating withholdings on exports “gradually.” . In other areas, the candidate proposes guaranteeing universal education; promote a “deep redesign” of the health system; ensure the training, equipment and control of security forces, generate “quality employment for women and diversities” and move towards “independence from traditional sources” of energy.

Myriam Bregman: end to “IMF tutelage” and defense of the environment

Myriam Bregman during the presidential debate on October 8 in Buenos Aires. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

Left-wing deputy Myriam Bregman is the candidate of the Left and Workers Front. The party’s electoral platform proposes that the country’s economic crisis “be paid by those who generated it,” that is, “the big employers, the bankers, the landowners and imperialism.” The text lists 25 points to “organize workers in the fight for their own government” and put an end to “the tutelage of the IMF” – a “rupture” with the organization is proposed and payment of the debt is rejected.

The party defends that the “immediate” increase in salaries and pensions and that the minimum wage be “equivalent to the cost of the family basket”; that “every legislator, official or judge earns the same as a specialized worker or a teacher”; that there are family allowances “for everyone”; the prohibition of dismissals and suspensions; the nationalization of banking, mining and “large agrarian and industrial capital.” It also demands the “effective implementation” of the abortion law and rejects “the expulsion of peasants and indigenous people from their lands”, open-pit mega-mining, mega-pig farms, offshore oil exploitation and clearing, among other measures.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region.