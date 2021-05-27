After the episodes in which a camcorder recorded red-handed to the deputy Juan Ameri, another captured how the San Juan Marcelo Orrego shouted at an advisor over the phone and one more in which the governor Gustavo Bordet from Entre Ríos was hacked into a Zoom with pornographic scenes, a new scandal exploded in a videoconference linked to politics.

This time it was in the virtual session of the Deliberative Council of Navarro, in the province of Buenos Aires, when the president of the organ and sister of the mayor, Paola Maggiotti, had a strong outburst with an opposition councilman who went viral.

As reported by the portal InfocieloIt all happened during the sixth online session held by the Council on Wednesday. Mateo Natalini, president of the Together for Change bloc, asked that a draft ordinance be shared in the group, to which Maggiotti (Frente de Todos) replied that “it was already shared”. Natalini immediately apologized: “Oh, sorry, I didn’t see it. Sorry, sorry.”

It was then that Maggiotti, who thought he had the microphone off, gave a rude “suck it up”, which was heard in the silence of the meeting.

The reaction, unexpected by those present, was immediately echoed by Natalini, who asked for an explanation. “How? How did he say?”he replied, in complete surprise.

Maggiotti tried to explain that “he was talking to Karina”, although the councilor did not accept that excuse: “What respect huh! Then he demands respect from us, “after which the session continued amid tense weather.

Paola Maggiotti is the sister of Mayor Santiago Maggiotti, who he took leave —He was replaced by ex-footballer Facundo Diz— to land in the Ministry of Territorial Development of the Nation, along with Jorge Ferraresi.

Paola defines herself in her Twitter account as “from Navarre, mother of three children, amateur musician, insurance producer and councilor for the 2017/2023 period”.

LGP