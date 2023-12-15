Chileans will vote on Sunday for or against a proposal for a new constitution, for the second time in this constituent process, which has now lasted four years. The first failed vote came in September 2022, when 68% voted to reject a left-dominated proposal, and a new version proposed by a majority of right-wing drafters will now be voted on. Below we analyze what the polls say about the possible outcome.

The latest published polls point to a new rejection, but they do so by a relatively narrow margin, which does not rule out a surprise victory for the yes. As the graph shows, the data from four pollsters agree that a negative vote is more likely. But only Criteria is overwhelming (68% “against” votes; 32% “for”), and Cadem gives almost a tie (55% to 45%).

Other sources of uncertainty are added to the adjusted result.

The first is the trend. The four pollsters saw an increase in the vote in favor from September to November. However, it is impossible to know if this movement has continued afterwards, because the ban prohibits the publication of new polls from 15 days before the vote.

Another source of doubt is the vote of people who do not declare an ideology. Among people who are on the left, Cadem's polls say that 86% will vote against the reform and only 6% in favor. On the right it will be almost the opposite: 70% will vote yes and 19% will vote no. However, the division is much greater between people who declare themselves centrist or independent. Among the latter, 47% say they will vote against, 20% say they will vote in favor, and up to 33% say they do not know or prefer not to answer. These undecided people are especially relevant in this vote because the vote is mandatory.

Are plebiscite polls accurate?

In Chile there were two recent plebiscites and in both the polls were quite good. In the 2020 vote, still without mandatory voting, when Chileans spoke out in favor of having a new Magna Carta, the polls almost nailed the real percentages. The polls were somewhat worse in 2022, already with mandatory voting: this proposal for a new constitution was rejected, as the polls anticipated, but the votes against were 62% and not the 55% predicted by the average of the polls.

These recent successes do not ensure a new success. A good warning are the plebiscites in other countries, where there were notable rulings. The most remembered is that of the plebiscite on the peace agreements in Colombia in 2016, when the “no” was imposed by the minimum, despite the fact that the polls gave a comfortable victory for the “yes.”

While waiting for Sunday's result, many Chileans share a feeling about the vote: they are not enthusiastic. Asked about the emotions that the proposal for a new constitution produces in them, among those interviewed by Cadem in November, “uncertainty” (32%) and “tiredness” (31%) dominated, well ahead of “hope” (25% ).