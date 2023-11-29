Home page politics

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

They rob, blackmail, and strike: children and young people are increasingly becoming criminals. The risk factors for this are always the same, according to the “Getting a Curve” prevention project.

Gelsenkirchen – Sometimes Akin Sat is something like an uncle. Then the social worker goes out for ice cream with one of his protégés, for example on their birthday. Because no one else does it. His clients are children and young people who are already criminals. The youngest are only eight, most between eleven and 17 years old. Many come from difficult social backgrounds and have repeatedly stolen, blackmailed and beaten people. The “Get a Curve” initiative wants to prevent them from becoming serious offenders. Police and social workers work together on the prevention project run by the North Rhine-Westphalia Ministry of the Interior; it is also seen as a model in other federal states. Because: Child and juvenile crime is increasing significantly.

Akin Sat is a pedagogical specialist in the Gelsenkirchen team at “Kurve kriegen”. © Peter Sieben

Criminal children and young people: It’s about “pulling away”

According to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), in 2022 there were 93,095 crimes in which children and young people were suspects. An increase of 35.5 percent. A relativizing statement from the Federal Ministry of the Interior: The end of the corona pandemic. After the lockdowns of the last few years, there are more opportunities for crimes again. But Experts are also observing a new quality of crime, more criminal energy. The crimes often involve robbery, extortion and violence, and “pulling away,” as Thomas Bartella from the Gelsenkirchen police says. He is the police contact for “Kurve Kriegen” in the Ruhr area city.

Juvenile crime: Families often live in socially disadvantaged areas

If children and young people have committed multiple crimes, Bartella and his colleagues check whether they are candidates for the prevention program. Participation is voluntary; the children’s families must join in. For them there is then anti-aggression training, homework support and regular reflection discussions. There are currently 25 participants from Gelsenkirchen.

Chief Detective Thomas Bartella from the Gelsenkirchen police observed: Young people’s trust in the police is growing. © Peter Sieben

Why do children become criminals at such an early age? “The risk factors are always the same,” says social worker Akin Sat. “The families often have financial difficulties and live in so-called socially disadvantaged areas. Some have language difficulties.” Some also come from large families whose names you might know “from the media,” says Sat, referring to the so-called Kurdish-Lebanese clans. They hardly have anything to do with the criminal sub-clans that are active in organized crime in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin, among other places. But because of their name alone, they always encounter prejudice. All of this promotes a downward spiral: “The children do poorly at school and are not valued by anyone. They then get them in other ways.” In groups, they play the role of strong men – and become perpetrators.

“They are also victims themselves. Some are repeatedly humiliated by older people, and that leaves its mark,” says police officer Thomas Bartella, talking about a video that one of the children showed the police. It shows a teenager threateningly ordering the boy to kiss his feet. The fact that the boy reported the incident was a huge step forward. “This would have been unthinkable 30 years ago, when we were an enemy. But through prevention work, a certain level of trust develops.”

Chief Detective Frank Dute. © Peter Sieben

Most stay in the program for two to three years, says Bartella’s colleague Frank Dute. “This year, eight participants left the program, seven as graduates,” says Dute. They call “graduates” those who are no longer considered to be at risk of becoming intensive care offenders. Some of them are now doing training, says social worker Akin Sat. “They may not be able to get the big car they want as quickly as stealing it. In return they have a life and real appreciation. That’s what we convey to young people.”