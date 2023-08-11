Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

The election campaign in Bavaria is entering the critical phase. As always, the topic of education is important in the debates. The CSU relies on the tried and tested, the Greens on a reform.

Munich – Around two months before the state elections in Bavaria, the decisive phase of the election campaign begins. Central issues become clearer – one of them, as is so often the case, education. 1.67 million schoolchildren in the Free State alone have more than three million parents and many more relatives and neighbors who are entitled to vote. When classes are canceled or the local school is closed, resentment spreads quickly.

Most parties therefore emphasize the importance of high-quality school education in their election manifestos. But while some are basically quite satisfied with the status quo, others want fundamental changes. A summary of the main points of the parties:

CSU: Everything the same – with selective improvements

The CSU relies on “calm and planning security in the education system”. She wants to stick to the structured school system as well as to the school subjects, learning in classes and the principle of performance evaluation through grades. By 2028, all students should be equipped with tablets. In addition, there will be 8,000 new jobs for teachers, administrative staff, social workers and school psychologists.

School management and administration should be freed from bureaucracy. Every legally independent elementary school in Bavaria should remain in place where the parents so wish. In the first four years, the Christsozialen want to pay special attention to the core competencies of reading, writing and arithmetic.

Greens: Reform of the school system and no more grades

The Greens want fundamental changes: They want young people to learn together for longer and be able to get different degrees at the same school. In addition, the Greens want to abolish the binding average grades for the transition to secondary school. Schools should refrain from assigning grades and instead be able to use alternative forms of performance assessment.

Gradually there should be a second pedagogical specialist in the classes and every school should have enough pedagogical, special educational and psychological specialists (so-called multi-professional teams). There should also be all-day education at secondary schools, all children should have a digital device, inclusion and integration should be strengthened and regional organic food should be affordable for everyone through subsidies.

Free Voters: Transforming the Curriculum

The Free Voters want to keep the tripartite school system as well as all school locations. Curricula, on the other hand, should be reviewed critically, and any cuts should be used for repetitions in the core subjects and practical subjects. Multi-professional teams are to support the students at all types of schools and school social work is to be expanded. Secondary schools, as pioneers of dual training, are to be particularly strengthened. In addition, there should be business schools from the fifth grade and subsidies for fresh food.

AfD: Fewer high schools and alternative forms of learning

The AfD wants to maintain the system of middle school, junior high school, high school and special needs school. The performance principle should apply in all types of schools. In order to build up a broad general education, the pupils should get to know the entire educational spectrum, whereby the focus in primary school should be on concrete understanding and understanding of texts.

Secondary schools are to be strengthened in order to teach the basics for successful training, while the proportion of high school students is to be reduced. The AfD wants to enable alternative forms of schooling and learning outside of the established school system, provided that the corresponding progress in performance can be proven.

SPD: No transfer certificate and smaller classes

The SPD wants to introduce the community school in addition to the existing school types. Until then, the decision about the school career should be in the hands of parents and teachers and the transfer certificate should be abolished. In the medium term, there should be a maximum of 20 children in a class, who will be accompanied by multi-professional teams. The assessment of learning progress should also be possible in alternative ways.

There should also be a legal entitlement to a fixed all-day day at secondary schools, and education from daycare to master craftsman, including all learning materials, should be free of charge – even with digital devices. Breakfast and lunch will also be free. The goal of the social democrats: No young person should leave the education system without a degree.

FDP: More flexibility, all-day offers and later start of school

The FDP wants less centralism, more comparability and more options. The Liberals rely on education vouchers, which schools should receive a lump sum for each student in order to create tailor-made educational offers. State regulations are to be at least halved, and curricula streamlined. However, the clearly defined core component should then be checked centrally – also as part of the transition grade.

There should be a legal right to a high-quality all-day offer up to the sixth grade and a digital device for everyone. The FDP also wants more teachers, multi-professional teams, inclusion and: Instead of religious and ethics lessons, there should be joint dialogue lessons on religious and ideological issues. In addition, the start of classes is to be postponed to 9:00 a.m. (dpa/fmü)