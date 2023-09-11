Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

An Allgäu cow in a pasture near Görisried. Agriculture is an important issue in the state election campaign. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

There are fewer and fewer farms in Bavaria. So where is Bavarian agriculture heading in the face of structural change?

Munich – Our series on the state elections on October 8th ends today with agriculture. There are fewer and fewer farms in Bavaria. And those that continue are mostly large companies with high-tech equipment, milking robots or biogas plants. Or the farms are only managed on a part-time basis. While there were more than 100,000 farms in the Free State in 2010, this number fell to 84,600 within ten years. At the turn of the millennium there were still 150,000 companies. So where is the journey of Bavarian agriculture going in the face of structural change? The state government is concluding a future agreement on agriculture with the farmers’ association in Munich today. People await what it says with curiosity. The parties’ plans:

Agriculture in Bavaria: CSU plans

Bavaria’s agriculture with family-oriented business structures should be a model for the development of agriculture throughout Germany, according to the election manifesto. What is crucial for the party is not whether the production is “organic or conventional”, what is more important is the regionality of the product. The CSU is clearly opposed to guidelines for setting aside land: farmers should decide for themselves whether and when they want to set aside an area. The CSU promises that the removal of wolves and otters should be made possible permanently. There should be less bureaucracy.

Agriculture in Bavaria: Plans of the Greens

50 percent of the agricultural area should be farmed organically. The use of pesticides harms human health, groundwater and biodiversity. “We want agriculture without chemical-synthetic pesticides.” There should be more research into agroecological plant protection. The Greens also want to work to ensure that no more meadows, fields and forests become commercial areas or streets. Agriculture should be free of genetic engineering and there should be no patents on seeds or animals. The party wants to reduce the number of animals: businesses that keep fewer animals should be supported in expanding or establishing additional pillars. The use of antibiotics should be minimized and controlled more strictly.

Agriculture in Bavaria: Plans of the Free Voters

The Free Voters list 32 points for the goal of keeping “farming in family hands”. This collection includes: reducing land use at the expense of agriculture, wasting less food, supporting research into climate-adapted plants. There should be no patents on seeds, plants and animals. There should be more efforts to market regional food. The party also deals with forestry and hunting in the chapter – and demands, for example, that the “already” strict gun laws not be tightened.

Agriculture in Bavaria: Plans of the SPD

The Social Democrats want to offer farmers a “clear economic perspective”. The party therefore wants to work to stabilize the milk price at EU level. The SPD wants to prevent agricultural land from only being managed by large companies or from investors outside of agriculture grabbing the land. “It is clear to us: farmland belongs in farmers’ hands.” Funding money should be used in a targeted manner: we will provide greater support to farmers who “provide additional services for the preservation of nature.” Species-appropriate forms of animal husbandry should also receive more support. When it comes to organic farming, the SPD, like the state government, is aiming for 30 percent by 2030.

Agriculture in Bavaria: Plans of the FDP

The FDP writes in its program that they want to protect farmers “from excessive requirements in order not to further accelerate the death of farms and to maintain the competitiveness of Bavarian animal husbandry.” The party rejects a fixed target for the share of organic farming: “Consumers should be able to freely decide what food they buy.” The FDP rejects setting aside land. Shutting down the “good Bavarian cultivated land” is not justifiable economically or morally in view of the global food situation. “Sensible crop rotation is the better choice here.”

Agriculture in Bavaria: AfD plans

In principle, the AfD does not want to leave agricultural policy to the EU, but rather make it a matter for the states. The party does not want to pit conventional and organic farming against each other; there should be healthy competition. “Small-scale agriculture” should be supported, but there are no concrete measures. The “degree of self-sufficiency in basic foods” should be increased again. The wolf must be removed quickly and unbureaucratically. (Kathrin Zeilmann)