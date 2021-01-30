In this file photo, former US President Donald Trump speaks to journalists at the White House in Washington, USA, last November. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Without a pandemic, we would still have four more years of Trump. But without Trump, the pandemic would likely have been under control. The pandemic destroys economies and puts all rulers to the test, and it has done so especially with those who held the title of leader of the free world. The result has been “a chaotic, uncoordinated and state-centered response that contrasts with the international response to the 2009 H1N1 pandemic and the Ebola outbreak …