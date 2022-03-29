Filmmaker Jane Campion had to take the stage at the Oscars when the audience — and the nominees — were still learning that Will Smith’s punch at Chris Rock was out of the script. Journalists in the auditorium were reporting that the actor had been calmed down by Denzel Washington during the break. Upon resuming transmission, it seemed to many an irony about the industry that “The Power of the Dog”, a film that also talks about toxic masculinities, won the Oscar for best direction. It was the second statuette for the director of “The Piano” and with it she became the third female filmmaker to win the Oscar in more than nine decades.

Jane Champion. Director of The Power of the Dog. Photo: diffusion

“The truth is that it has been very dramatic, oops. I love directing because it allows you to delve into a reality and make a story possible”, said the New Zealander and thanked the author of the homonymous novel. “Also to Thomas Savage, who wrote about cruelty seeking just the opposite.”

Regardless of the Will Smith scandal, the ceremony was a historic triumph for streaming and for filmmakers. The director of “CODA”, Sian Heder won the statuette for best adapted screenplay and both “El poder del perro” and “CODA” were not released in commercial theaters.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘CODA’ makes history at the 2022 Oscars

It was a night that passed according to its programming, with tributes. It was known that Anthony Hopkins would come onstage (he later appeared dancing the salsa ‘Llorarás’ at the after party). After the tributes to “Pulp Fiction” and “The Godfather”, Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli presented the Oscar for best film. Gaga sang one of the songs from Cabaret and the Oscar-winning Minnelli reappeared on stage in a wheelchair for the film’s 50th anniversary. The mythical actress was in charge of calling the cast of “CODA”.

Lady Gaga and Liza Minelli. They presented the award for best film and celebrated 50 years of Cabaret. Photo: diffusion

They evaluated removing Smith from the category

According to CNN, Chris Rock has not filed charges against Smith. However, an industry source told People that, after verifying that it was not a joke, they considered taking the actor out of competition. “Removing Will was definitely discussed. (But) you can’t plan something like this and make a split-second decision that needs everyone’s buy-in.”

YOU CAN SEE: What did Chris Rock say about Jada Pinkett that upset Will Smith so much?

On the other hand, The Washington Post reported that they can take away the Oscar from the actor of The Williams method. “Will Smith may be asked to return his statuette, experts say.” The organization issued a statement stating that the “incident” is under review. “The Academy may take any disciplinary action permitted by statute.”