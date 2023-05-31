Works on the land designated for the construction of the Tulum airport, on October 12. Elizabeth Ruiz (Darkroom)

Tulum, a paradise city in the Mexican Caribbean, will have its own airport. That was the announcement that the Government of Mexico made three years ago. The work will be part of the collection of megaprojects of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Together with the Mayan Train, the new aerodrome is expected to be inaugurated before the end of the six-year term. The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), which has assumed the responsibility of carrying out a large part of the worker orders, has already presented progress in the development that includes 1,200 hectares of land in the municipality of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, a site on the outskirts of the tourist town.

With an investment of 3,200 million pesos, “it will have the capacity to serve 5.5 million passengers and up to 32,000 operations per year,” estimated Brigadier General and engineer Gustavo Ricardo Vallejo Suárez, in charge of building the airport. After Cancun, it would be the second busiest air terminal and landing in the peninsular area. The project has also been planned as a military base that seeks to “strengthen the security of the national airspace, help the civilian population in case of disasters and attend to forest fires,” added Vallejo Suárez.

Model of the Tulum airport. SEDENA

This white-sand city has the world’s largest underground river and the second longest barrier reef. Tulum has become one of the points with the highest population growth in recent times. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), 20 years ago, less than 7,000 people lived there. Today there are about 47,000 inhabitants. The creation of the new aerodrome will try to relieve the flow and concentration of travelers who arrive at the slopes of Cancun, a town located just over 120 kilometers from Tulum.

The State of Quintana Roo has accelerated this and other works in the interest of continuing to promote tourism and attract foreign investment. Among the developments that are being built in real time, the works of enabling the viaducts through which the Mayan Train would pass stand out, and progress is being made by leaps and bounds in the construction of the bridge in the Nichupté Lagoon in Cancun. According to Sedena estimates, 75% of arrivals at the airport complex will be of foreign origin, and operations would start in 2024, shortly before the end of the six-year term.

Characteristics of the new Tulum airport

The Tulum airport, due to its “infrastructure and operational potential”, would be classified within category 4 ECO, according to General Vallejo Suárez. It will have a runway 3,700 meters long and a category one instrument landing system and high-tech navigation, according to what was said by Vallejo Suárez, also an engineer.

The complex will have 13 positions for commercial aircraft for domestic and international flights. In addition, a position for general aviation and another for executive aviation are added. The aerodrome will have an exit to federal highway 307 and a transfer connection with the Mayan Train. The development is also expected to support the creation of a small airport city that integrates a commercial and service corridor of more than 10 kilometers in length.

