To say that two years ago again, Emmanuel Macron expected a senatorial group large enough to have the 3 / 5ths of Parliament, and thus be able to pass his multiple constitutional reforms. This may seem paradoxical, but in the Macronist period when the majority in the Assembly has never been so “sculled”, the Senate represents a counter-power more necessary than ever. Reinforced, the majority of the right and of the center prided itself on being the real opposition to Macron – even if this opposition is pure facade as the right approves the liberal reforms of LaREM. “This is where it happens and where the opposition is most successful in making itself heard “, congratulated Senator UDI Hervé Marseille.

LaREM’s gentle eyes

At the end of these elections where 172 seats out of 348 were put into play, the zones of force illustrate the territorial anchoring of the so-called traditional political formations. After local elections where it recorded good results, from the regional 2014 to the last municipal, LR signs a progression of six seats (150 against 144), while the centrist union wins two seats with 53 elected. But the LaREM group (19 elected against 23), where François Patriat was re-elected, looks soft at several centrist senators to strengthen themselves.

On the left, the big news is the emergence of EELV, with 12 elected officials (including 4 re-elected and a Generation), and which, for the first time, is able to form a group – ten senators are needed for this to do. Unsurprisingly, it is in the departments where they have recorded good results in municipal elections that ecologists have elected officials: Ille-et-Vilaine, Bas-Rhin, Gironde, Rhône and Bouches-du-Rhône. On the left, the PS will remain the most important group: the Socialists have lost 6 seats, but still have 65 elected. They won five, in Creuse, Hérault, Haute-Garonne, Vaucluse and Haute-Vienne – where union lists had been put in place.

A strategy that pays off for alliances

It is also a constant on the left: the strategy of alliance with the PCF, the PRG or EELV made it possible to gain several seats. The PCF, which was at the head of this union in the Bouches-du-Rhône, thus sees the department elect three communist senators, as well as in Dordogne, with the election of Marie-Claude Varaillas, the first senator of the department. under the Fifth Republic! Other strong areas: Seine-Maritime and Côtes-d’Armor. Pending the final constitution of the groups and the election of the president on Thursday, the CRCE group has already announced the tabling of a bill for the creation of a public drug center. A major stake in the period.