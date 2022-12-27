Next Tuesday (3), the 118th Congress of the United States will open, with the beginning of the works of the federal deputies and senators of the last two years of the management of the Democrat Joe Biden.

The governing party maintained a small advantage in the Senate, but lost control of the House to the Republicans, who promise to open a series of investigations against the current president.

However, even if an eventual investigation could lead to the approval of an impeachment of Biden in the house, his exit is very unlikely: the House of Representatives can approve the impeachment of the president with a vote with a simple majority, but in the Senate two thirds of the votes are needed. wishes.

However, in addition to referrals to American justice, investigations in the Legislature could generate political wear for Biden in the 2024 presidential election – just as Democrats themselves generated embarrassment for Republicans between 2021 and 2022 with the investigation of a House committee on possible responsibilities of the former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021) at the Capitol invasion on January 6 last year.

By the way, the FBI operation at Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, part of an investigation that investigates whether the former president took confidential documents from the White House when he left the presidency, should be investigated, according to deputies. of the opposition.

Check out other points that Republicans intend to investigate:

Hunter Biden Business

One of the priorities will be to investigate the foreign affairs of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and whether they had any influence on his father’s presidency and when he was vice president of Barack Obama (2009-2017).

Republican Representative James Comer, who is expected to be the next chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, recently stated that the investigation will be aimed “to determine whether these activities compromise the national security of the United States and President Biden’s ability to lead.” impartially”.

Immigration

In the last fiscal year (October 1, 2021 to September 30 of this year), the United States recorded a record in the number of flagrantes of illegal migration on the southern border, with 2.7 million records. The previous highest mark was 1.9 million cases, in fiscal year 2021.

Republicans want to investigate what they point to as a lack of policing on the border and articulate the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Benefits during the pandemic

James Comer told NBC that the benefits the government paid to the American population during the Covid-19 pandemic will also receive attention from the new House.

“We believe that hundreds of billions, if not trillions of dollars have been wasted in the last three years, so this is an issue that spans two administrations. [Trump e Biden]in the name of Covid-19”, he justified.

withdrawal from afghanistan

Republican Michael McCaul, the likely next chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told ABC that the disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan last year would be investigated.

“The manner in which the withdrawal was carried out was a disaster and an embarrassment to our veterans who served in Afghanistan. They deserve answers to the many questions we have,” said McCaul. “Why wasn’t there an evacuation plan? How did it all go so wrong?”

Incentive to vote

In March 2021, Biden issued an executive order for all federal agencies, in partnership with private organizations, to consider “ways to expand citizens’ opportunities to register to vote, obtain information, and participate in the election process.”

Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, a member of the House Administration Committee, told The Daily Signal website that “federal agencies should never be used for partisan or political purposes.”

“With the Republicans gaining a majority in the House, we’re going to focus on making voting easier and fraud more difficult,” Steil said. “We have previously expressed concerns about potentially unconstitutional and illegal actions by the Biden administration and will continue to fight federal intervention in our elections.”

aid to ukraine

While supporting US aid to Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February, Republican lawmakers have been critical of what they call “blank checks” to Kyiv.

Last week, when the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke at a joint session of the US Congress in Washington, some opposition deputies and senators did not attend and others refused to applaud the speech of the head of state.

The current leader of the minority in the House, Kevin McCarthy, candidate for the presidency of the house, praised Zelensky’s speech, but reiterated his argument of greater responsibility in transfers. “My position has never changed. I support Ukraine, but I never support blank checks,” McCarthy told CNN.

Then the US Congress passed a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine, part of a $1.66 trillion US government funding bill through the end of the current fiscal year (September 30). ).