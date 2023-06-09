Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Donald Trump is charged in the middle of the election campaign. He will appear in court on Tuesday. It is the first federal indictment against an ex-president.

Miami – Former US President donald trump is confronted with a new charge in the middle of the election campaign. The indictment is still sealed. According to Trump’s attorney Jim Trusty, there are seven criminal charges in connection with the investigation of secret documents by special counsel Jack Smith. The subpoena is scheduled for 3 p.m. local time next Tuesday in a Miami federal courthouse, both Trump and his attorney said Thursday.

Charges against Trump: He could face up to ten years in prison

The reason for the possible charges could be the collection, transmission or loss of defense information, Trusty suspects. The US Federal Police FBI had last August at a Raid on Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida around 11,000 documents confiscated – including many with confidentiality levels.

Trump took the documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago at the end of his term in January 2021. Presidents are required by law to turn over official records to the National Archives after the end of their term of office. In addition, there are strict legal rules for dealing with secret documents, including a law on espionage. That can mean up to ten years in prison. In theory, the penalty can be applied to each of the documents individually.

According to a US court, a presidency would also be possible behind bars

At Tuesday’s subpoena, the ex-president will be formally informed of the allegations against him. The judge also sets further court dates. Experts consider it unlikely that Trump will be detained in the meantime. The process can drag on for years. He faces a prison sentence if convicted, but that doesn’t mean Trump can’t run again as US President. There has not yet been an imprisoned US President, but it would be possible.

Trump is already the first ex-president in US history to be indicted in a US state: in March he was found out by the Manhattan Attorney’s Office for a Hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels indicted before the 2016 presidential election.

Donald Trump faces jail time if convicted. © IMAGO/Kyle Mazza

Ex-President Trump calls charges a ‘witch hunt’

Trump shares his anger at the subpoena on his online platform Truth Social. “I never thought that something like this could happen to a former President of the United States,” he wrote. The former US President wants to run again in the 2024 presidential election. In an online video, he accused President Joe Biden’s administration of “instrumentalizing” the Justice Department and the FBI. “They’re after me because we’re now way ahead of Biden in the polls again.” The right-wing populist spoke of a “witch hunt” on him and repeated that he was “innocent”.

Two-part reaction to impeachment – Democrats cheer, Republicans are outraged

The reactions are twofold. “Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America,” said Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. While Republicans have sharply criticized the indictment, Democrats have welcomed it. “For four years he acted as if he were above the law,” said Rep. Adam Schiff. “But he should be treated like any other lawbreaker.”

Looking at the polls, the various affairs, scandals and investigations have not harmed Trump – neither have the indictments. (AFP/hk)