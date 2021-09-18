The situation of the Mar Menor is a matter that worries citizens of different age groups, such as the group of young people from Cartagena that make up the Dunna Project audiovisual project. ‘A murdered sea, what the mud and salt hide’ is a documentary series divided into three episodes that can be seen on YouTube for a few days. A fast-paced film and youth montage that, in a fictional tone, investigates the problems that this protected space carries.

Samuel Carmona, its 20-year-old director, reveals that the idea was born during confinement due to the prevailing need to create new content. “We wanted to talk about the Mar Menor and tell a different story” and they have done so. The group, made up of Samuel Carmona (director and producer), David García (documentation), León Garrido (sound technician), Juan A. Francés and Alejandro Martos (photography and lighting), Matilde López and Raúl Pérez (production assistants) , and Daniel Piñores (distribution) wanted to create a creative and interesting project that would not only entertain but also send a message about the Mar Menor. Focused on that idea, they went to work with the few resources they had to model a product “as professional as possible” that was recorded during a week in August 2020.

Comedy, fiction, mystery and action intertwine in an open story. “We were afraid of what people might say, but we are very surprised because they are loving it, no one has complained or been offended.” In addition, they have received “gigantic and unexpected” support. Associations and entities have turned to spreading the film through social networks; even the Los Alcázares City Council lent them the auditorium for the official presentation of the documentary on September 2. “It is incredible, we have 10,000 visits in a week and we are considering presenting it at festivals and also taking it to institutes and schools.” He anticipates, enthusiastically, that they are talking with the Blanca Festival, the Regional Film Library and Cartagena to continue spreading their message among young and old.

However, the role of the documentary does not remain in the diffusion but they have ensured that if they get economic benefits, they will donate them to the fight in defense of the Mar Menor.

A solidary and committed attitude of a group of Cartagena creators aware of the value of the environment.