By Gérard le Puill

The first week of February 2021 was marked by floods which caused significant damage in several regions of our country. The second week gave us a cold snap and snowfall that many children born at the start of the 21st century were experiencing for the first time in their lives. The third week already offers us sunny and sometimes very hot weather for the season. It should increase in the fourth week. Suddenly, the vegetation takes the lead and the yellow flowers of the daffodils are already opening in the parks in Ile-de-France and elsewhere. But beware of the economic consequences if late frosts disrupt the formation of clusters in the vines and the flowering of fruit trees in several regions of the country.

In the meantime, the level of the Charente is declining only very slowly and disaster victims still have their feet in the water. But the news linked to the coronavirus pandemic, with the multiplication of its “variants”, quickly made people forget the water damage, except for those who were the victims. There are, however, lessons to be learned from these increasingly frequent winter floods, as well as the increasing number of summer droughts at the start of the 21st century. In March 2015, a few months before the Paris climate conference, the journal “Pour La Science” and the National Institute for Agronomic Research (INRA) published around ten texts on the need to improve the country’s resilience in the face of to global warming.

When the Doubs stops flowing in summer

One of these studies focused on preserving the richness of aquatic environments in the face of global warming. It could be read that in our country “the drop in stream flows will be of the order of 20 to 25% by the end of the century, which should be accompanied by an extension of the periods of low water. Extreme rainfall events should multiply floods or periods of high water. By reducing the quantities of water circulating in hydrosystems, climate change would also lead to a decrease in the hydrological connection between the different parts of a river (upstream, downstream, estuary and tributaries). The aquatic habitat would be all the more fractured ”.

Say otherwise, there will be in the coming decades, more and more portions of streams and rivers dry during the beautiful season in France. This is already the case for a river like the Doubs. Knowing this, we can also consider that building dams of modest size, very upstream on the tributaries of rivers which overflow more and more often in the event of heavy rains, could make it possible to limit floods and would also help to maintain a sufficient flow. in a multitude of streams during the summer to preserve aquatic fauna. But, in France, each dam project sees the rise of oppositions often coming from organizations claiming ecology, without ever taking into account the advantages of a water reservoir to be weighed against its disadvantages.

Between two evils, we must choose the lesser

In March 2015, the previously cited review published another text entitled: “Anticipating a decrease in water resources”, accompanied by the following subtitle: “Water resources will be hit hard by climate change. It will be essential to reduce consumption and put in place a reasoned management of this fragile and limited resource ”. In conclusion of this article we could read this:

“The catchment area, a region where all the waters converge towards the same outlet, is the territorial unit best suited to this collective reflection (for water management, Editor’s note). In this context, it is a question of favoring the use of soils which have the best capacities of adaptation and resilience. This approach will lead to the development of management tools capable of integrating agronomic and hydrological considerations at different scales. As water resources are a source of conflict, these adaptations must integrate the notion of equity between the actors concerned. Management by watershed should focus on solidarity management between neighboring basins, without forgetting that the developments have local impacts, but also on a large scale on river, coastal and marine ecosystems ”.

If the language is a bit technocratic, it nevertheless says that we cannot have all the advantages at the same time. But between two evils, you have to choose the lesser, especially when you need water to produce food, just like at the tap in your house and apartment. In 2019 and 2020 the French experienced water restrictions in summer in almost all regions of mainland France. This was not the case in Ile-de-France, which nevertheless has the greatest population density.

The role of the great lakes upstream of Paris

Because during these two summers, the flows of the Seine and the Marne were supported to more than 60% by the water stored in winter in the lakes of Orient and Der Chantecop in Champagne, in the lake of Pannecière in the Morvan. Suddenly, the water from the Seine could be captured by the treatment units to provide us with drinking water from the tap. These lakes also help limit winter flooding in Ile-de-France. Without them, the floods in the Parisian agglomeration would be much more important than those which hit many departments of the New Aquitaine Region at the beginning of February.

In France almost all the rivers have their source inside the country. Likewise, almost all the watersheds bring water to the sea in a country which has nearly 3,500 kilometers of coastline. France can therefore regulate waterways and reduce the risk of flooding without harming neighboring countries. It can also produce more electricity without emitting this CO2 in hydraulics alternating with wind and solar power.

When we aspire to become a consistent environmentalist, we must also be able to understand this. But this is still far from being the case at the start of the 21st century, judging by the numerous positions taken against the regulation of the flow of large rivers.